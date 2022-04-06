Hyundai Creta Gets The iMT Clutchless Manual Gearbox

Modified On Apr 06, 2022 06:34 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

It also gets a new all-black Knight Edition

The Creta’s 1.5-litre petrol engine gets the iMT clutchless manual gearbox but is exclusive to the mid-spec S variant.

Gets a new entry-level DCT S+ variant.

SX DCT and SX Diesel-AT variants discontinued.

The Knight Edition is available with the new S+ and the top-spec SX(O) variants of the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Hyundai Creta iMT

Hyundai has finally equipped the Creta with the iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox from the Kia Seltos. The iMT is available only with the mid-spec S variant, priced at Rs 12.68 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The iMT gearbox has been paired with Hyundai’s 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, which also gets the option of a 6-speed manual and CVT. It demands around Rs 23,000 over the 1.5-litre manual variant.

(Hyundai Venue iMT Photo Used For Reference)

New Variant Added

Variant Price S+ DCT Rs 15.42 lakh

Hyundai has added a new S+ variant, which sits between the mid-spec S and SX variants. The new variant is offered with all the three engines (petrol, diesel, and turbo-petrol). However, in case of petrol and diesel engines, the new variant can be had only with the Knight Edition.

Importantly, the 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with the 7-speed DCT has trickled down to the S+ variant variant. It was earlier available with the SX and range-topping SX (O) variants only. With this, the turbo engine’s starting price has gone down significantly by around Rs 1.5 lakh.

The new S+ DCT variant gains a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, hill assist control, alloy wheels, wireless charger, paddle shifters, and auto-folding ORVMs over the S and S+ petrol and diesel variants.

Two Variants Discontinued

Hyundai has discontinued the SX DCT and SX Diesel-AT variants of the Creta. For turbo-petrol buyers, you have the option of a much more affordable S+ DCT variant along with the top-spec SX(O). However, diesel-auto buyers will have to settle for the top-spec SX(O) variant.

Creta Knight Edition

Variant Price Premium over regular variant 1.5 Petrol S+ Knight Rs 13.35 lakh - 1.5 Diesel S+ Knight Rs 14.31 lakh - 1.5 Petrol SX(O) IVT Knight Rs 17.06 lakh Rs 15,000 1.5 Diesel SX(O) AT Knight Rs 18.02 lakh Rs 15,000

With this update, Hyundai has also introduced the Creta Knight edition. Its exterior features a black finish for the grille with red inserts, dark chrome ‘Hyundai’ logos, blacked-out front and rear skid plates, dark metal alloy wheels with red calipers, black gloss finished ORVMs, side sills, and roof rails, and the ‘Knight Edition’ branding. The cabin gets an all-black treatment with red inserts on the air vents and seat upholstery.

The Knight Edition is available with the S+ and SX(O) variants of the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel powertrains. In case of the S+ Knight Edition, you’ll get a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels over the S variant.

