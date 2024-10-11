All
Skoda Kylaq Teased Again, Shows A Camouflaged Exterior Design

Modified On Oct 11, 2024 04:32 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq subcompact SUV will be revealed globally on November 6, 2024, and it is expected to be priced from Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda Kylaq Exterior Design Teased

  • The recent teaser has shown the exterior design covered in camouflage.

  • A split headlight design, wraparound tail lights and a black alloy wheel design.

  • It can get a Kushaq-like cabin, a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a sunroof.

  • Likely to use a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm).

  • Expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kylaq is set to be launched in early 2025, and the carmaker has teased the subcompact SUV once again. In the latest teaser, a camouflaged Kylaq reveals glimpses of its exterior design elements, including the headlights, tail lights, and alloy wheels. Let us take a look at all the things that could be spotted in this recent teaser of the Skoda Kylaq.

A post shared by Rob (@artguyrob)

What Could Be Spotted?

Skoda Kylaq front
Skoda Kylaq headlights

The fascia can be seen with Skoda’s signature grille, similar to the other offerings like the Kushaq and Slavia. It has a split-headlight design with LED DRLs and LED projector headlights. Above the front bumper, you can stop a lower grille, which features hexagonal design elements.

Skoda Kylaq side
Skoda Kylaq alloys

In profile, it has blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels that look similar to the 16-inch alloy wheels offered with the Kushaq Sportline variant. The turn indicators are integrated into the ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors), and you can also spot the roof rails

Skoda Kylaqtail light

At the rear, there is a bump on the tailgate from one tail light unit to the other, hinting that it can get a connected tail light setup. 

Also Read: Taking A Subcompact SUV Home Could Take Up To Six Months This Festive Season

Expected Interior and Features

Skoda has yet to give us a glimpse at the interiors of the Kylaq. The recent teaser does show black seats and a beige top, but the production-spec model can have a different interior theme. 

Skoda Kushaq 10-inch touchscreen

The dashboard layout is likely to take inspiration from the Skoda Kushaq. As such, it can have a 2-spoke steering wheel and a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The Kylaq is also expected to get an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof. 

Its safety features will likely include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and rear parking sensors.

Expected Powertrain

Skoda Kylaq side

The Kylaq subcompact SUV is likely to be powered by the 1-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine that powers the lower variants of the Kushaq and Slavia. This engine produces 115 PS and 178 Nm and is mated either with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Also Read: Remembering Ratan Tata And His Impact On India’s Automotive Landscape

Expected Price and Rivals

Skoda is expected to price the Kylaq SUV from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival other subcompact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It will also compete with sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

D
Published by
Dipan
