10 Cars Under Rs 30 Lakh That Got ADAS In 2024

In addition to an entry-level sedan and an electric MPV, multiple SUVs received the safety upgrade of ADAS in 2024

Safety features like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are becoming more common in new car launches with each passing year. In 2024, even entry-level sedan like the third-generation Honda Amaze got ADAS, making it the first in its segment to have this premium safety tech. Additionally, several other SUVs as well as a couple of EVs were launched with ADAS.

In this report, we bring you 10 cars launched in India in 2024 that are offered with ADAS costing under Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Honda Amaze

Variant: ZX

Price: Rs 9.70 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory)

Along with refreshed exterior and interior styling, Honda launched the new-gen Amaze with ADAS, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and forward collision avoidance. Additionally, it offers a LaneWatch camera, which is a straight lift from the City and Elevate. However, ADAS is available only with the top-spec ZX trim of the Amaze, which you can pick with either a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Variant: AX5 L

Price: Rs 12.24 lakh to Rs 13.74 lakh

Mahindra introduced Level 2 ADAS technology with the XUV 3XO, enabling features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. It is available with the AX5 L and AX7 L variants of the subcompact SUV. The AX5 L is offered only with the 130 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the AX7 L also offers a choice of the 117 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine along with the above-mentioned turbo-petrol unit.

Kia Sonet Facelift

Variant: GTX Plus

Price: Rs 14.82 lakh to Rs 15.67 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia introduced ADAS with the 2024 Sonet along with some new features. It is offered in two trims, GTX Plus and X-Line. The ADAS suite includes forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, and high-beam assist. Engine options for ADAS-equipped variants include the 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol and the 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel powertrain.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV Launch Date Confirmed

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Variant: SX Tech

Price: Rs 15.98 lakh to Rs 17.71 lakh (ex-showroom)

The facelifted Creta is the next SUV on our list that received a safety upgrade with ADAS this year. You get ADAS from the SX Tech trim onwards of the Creta, which includes features such as blind spot collision avoidance, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. It is available with either the 115 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol or 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Variant: AX3 L

Price: Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra offers ADAS with the Thar Roxx right from the mid-spec AX3 L variant. However, the AX3 L lacks features like adaptive cruise control, which are available starting from the AX5 L variant. Other features like forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, and high beam assist, are available across all ADAS-equipped variants. The Thar Roxx AX3 L is offered only with the 2.2-litre diesel engine paired only to 6-speed automatic transmission option.

Tata Curvv

Variant: Accomplished Plus A

Price: Rs 17.50 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata's most anticipated launch of 2024, the Curvv, also gets ADAS tech. It boasts features such as adaptive cruise control, driver attention warning, and blind-spot collision avoidance. For ADAS, you will need to choose the top-spec Accomplished Plus A trim, which is available with the 125 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 118 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

Check Out More: Take A Look At All The Cars That Were Pulled From Indian Auto Market In 2024

Hyundai Creta N Line

Variant: N10

Price: Rs 19.34 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai also launched the performance-oriented N Line version of the 2024 Creta, which features similar ADAS safety tech. The Creta N Line gets ADAS in its top-spec N10 variant, available with both a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT paired with a 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Its ADAS features include forward collision avoidance assist, driver attention warning, and lane-keep assist.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Variant: Platinum

Price: Rs 19.46 lakh to Rs 21.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift also got an ADAS suite with its midlife update in 2024. It boasts similar tech as seen on the new Creta with features like blind spot collision avoidance assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning. With the 2024 Alcazar, ADAS is offered from the 1-below-top Platinum trim onwards, which is available in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations.

Tata Curvv EV

Variant: Empowered Plus A 55

Price: Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

Like the Tata Curvv, its all-electric counterpart, the Curvv EV also gets Level 2 ADAS with features. These include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition. The Curvv EV gets ADAS with its Empowered Plus A variant, which is available only with the larger 55 kWh battery pack, paired with a 167 PS/ 215 Nm electric motor, delivering a claimed range of 502 km.

BYD eMAX 7

Variant: Superior

Price: Rs 29.30 lakh to Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

BYD launched the facelifted e6 MPV as the eMAX 7, which, along with feature revisions, now includes ADAS. It is available only with the range-topping Superior variant of the electric MPV, which can be had with either a 6-seat or 7-seat layout option. ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and rear collision warning.

These were all the cars launched under Rs 30 lakh that got ADAS in 2024. Which other car do you think should have been a part of this list? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read More: Mahindra BE 6 Driven: 6 Things We Learnt

Read More on : Honda Amaze on road price