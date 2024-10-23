You Can Now Check Out The BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV At Dealerships

Modified On Oct 23, 2024 05:06 PM By Shreyash for BYD eMAX 7

With the updated MPV now reaching showrooms, customers can take a test drive of the new eMAX 7 as well

The eMAX 7 now bears a strong resemblance to the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV.

Gets redesigned LED headlights, revised LED tail lights, and new set of alloy wheels.

Inside, the eMAX 7 gets a dual-tone black and brown cabin theme.

Available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Feature highlights include a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, a 5-inch digital driver’s display, and panoramic glass roof.

Safety features include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

Comes with two battery pack options: 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh, offers a NEDC claimed range of 530 km.

Prices of the BYD eMAX 7 range from Rs 26.90 lakh to Rs 29.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

The BYD eMAX 7 was launched recently as the facelifted version of the previously available BYD e6 electric MPV. The eMAX 7 features design updates, a fresh interior, and a higher claimed range. Customers can now see this electric MPV in person, as the units have reached dealerships, and test drives for the eMAX 7 have also begun. Here’s a quick rundown of how it looks and what it offers:

Changes On The BYD eMAX 7

The eMAX 7 now bears a strong resemblance to the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV. It features redesigned LED headlights and a grille similar to that of the Atto 3. However, the overall silhouette of the BYD eMAX 7 still retains the shape of the e6 MPV, and even the window line remains unchanged. The updated BYD MPV now includes revised connected LED tail lights with updated internal elements.

Cabin And Features

Inside, it gets a dual-tone black and brown cabin theme, where the dashboard is finished in all-black and has a chrome strip running across its width. It can be had in both 6- and 7-seater layouts, and the seats are covered in brown leatherette upholstery.

The eMAX 7 comes loaded with amenities like a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a 5-inch digital driver’s display, and ventilated front seats. It also gets a fixed panoramic glass roof, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker sound system, and a powered tailgate.

Its safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Battery Pack And Range

BYD offers the eMAX 7 with two battery pack options, which are detailed in the table below:

Battery Pack 55.4 kWh 71.8 kWh No of electric motor 1 1 Power 163 PS 204 PS Torque 310 Nm 310 Nm Claimed Range (NEDC) 420 km 530 km

NEDC - New European Driving Cycle

It supports DC fast charging of up to 115 kW. The smaller battery pack supports DC fast charging of up to 89 kW. Both battery packs also support AC charging of up to 7 kW.

Price Range & Rivals

The BYD eMAX 7 is priced between Rs 26.90 lakh and Rs 29.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The BYD eMAX 7 has no direct rival in the Indian market, but it can be regarded as an EV alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta.

