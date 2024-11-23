Car News That Mattered This Week (November 18-22): Updates On Upcoming Cars, New Cars Teased, And More

In the past week, we got updates on upcoming EV launches, while there was also a surprising crash test result from Latin NCAP

Details Of New Mahindra EVs Revealed

Mahindra has already set the stage for two of its upcoming electric cars: XEV 9e and BE 6e. Last week, the automaker dropped fresh teasers, building excitement for these upcoming models. But that’s not all – Mahindra also revealed the battery pack specifications and performance figures, indicating that these electric offerings will be the most powerful in their respective segments.

Citroen Aircross Crash Tested

The Citroen Aircross was crash-tested by Latin NCAP and got disappointing results. However, there’s a catch and these safety ratings do not apply to the models that are made in India.

Hyundai Creta EV Launch Month Out

Another all-electric SUV that is going to be launched soon is the Hyundai Creta EV, as confirmed by Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hyundai India, in a recent investor meeting.

New-gen Toyota Camry India Launch Date

The ninth-generation Toyota Camry is set to be launched in India soon. It will not only have a complete design overhaul inside and out, but will also come with advanced safety features and an updated strong-hybrid powertrain.

Citroen C5 Aircross Variant Update

Citroen is now offering the C5 Aircross in a single-fully loaded variant, however, it has now also become pricier than before.

2024 BMW M5 Launched

BMW launched the new-generation M5 performance sedan on our shores last week. Although it continues using the same 4.4-litre V8 turbo-petrol engine, owing to its strong-hybrid tech, it’s the most powerful M5 ever made.

