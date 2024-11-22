Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6e Electric Powertrain Details Revealed Ahead Of Debut

Modified On Nov 22, 2024 12:44 PM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 05

Both EVs will get a choice between two battery pack options but the claimed range is yet to be revealed

The XEV 9e and BE 6e will be based on Mahindra’s new INGLO platform.

Mahindra has now disclosed that the XEV 9e and BE 6e will be offered with a choice between 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs.

Will support 175 kW DC fast charging, allowing 20 percent to 80 percent charging in 20 minutes.

A rear-wheel-drive iteration EVs based on this platform will produce between 231 PS and 285.5 PS.

Both EVs can get features like multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger and a premium audio system are likely to be included.

Their safety kit could also include 6 airbags (as standard) and level 2 ADAS.

The XEV 9e is expected to be priced from Rs 38 lakh, while the BE 6e could start from Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra’s upcoming electric offerings, the XEV 9e SUV-coupe and BE 6e SUV, are set to be introduced on November 26. Ahead of their debut, the carmaker has revealed details about the battery pack options and charging capabilities of both models. Here’s what you need to know:

What Was Revealed?

Both EVs are built on Mahindra’s EV-specific INGLO platform, which Mahindra has designed from the ground up specifically for EVs. The carmaker has now announced that the XEV 9e and BE 6e will be offered with an option of 59 kWh and/or 79 kWh battery packs.

Mahindra has also said that the platform will support 175 kW DC fast charging, which will charge the batteries from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. Performance specifications of the rear-axle-mounted electric motors have also been revealed and it will produce 231 PS to 285.5 PS.

Although the model-specific claimed range hasn’t been disclosed yet, Mahindra had previously said that the INGLO platform could offer a claimed range of around 450 km to 500 km and can accommodate rear-wheel drive (RWD), front-wheel drive (FWD), or all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations.

XEV 9e and BE 6e: What We Know So Far

The XEV 9e is the production-ready version of the XUV.e9 concept, which itself is an SUV-coupe avatar of the XUV.e8 SUV concept. The XUV.e8 concept is the all-electric derivative of the Mahindra XUV700. The BE 6e is the production version of the BE.05 concept, also introduced in 2022.

In earlier teasers, Mahindra showcased the designs of both these electric offerings. The BE 6e has an angular bonnet, horizontally-placed dual-barrel LED headlights, C-shaped LED DRLs, and a sleek bumper.

Meanwhile, the XEV 9e features a more distinctive look thanks to its coupe roofline, along with an upright front design featuring inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs at the front and vertically-stacked dual-barrel LED headlights. It will also get connected LED tail lights.

Inside, the XEV 9e will have a triple-screen setup with a digital driver’s display, a central touchscreen, and a passenger display. The BE 6e, on the other hand, will get dual-integrated screens. Both the EVs feature a 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logos and a panoramic sunroof.

XEV 9e and BE 6e: Expected Features

The XEV 9e could come with a range of premium features including a multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger, a premium audio system, and ventilated, powered seats. Being an EV, it may also offer features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) and multiple regeneration modes.

Similarly, the BE 6e could share many of these features, such as multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger, and a premium audio system.

Both the electric offerings are expected to include a strong safety package, with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech.

XEV 9e and BE 6e: Expected Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9e is expected to be priced from Rs 38 lakh and will compete with the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV.

Prices of the BE 6e are expected to start at around Rs 24 lakh and it will rival the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

All prices are ex-showroom