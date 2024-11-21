New BMW M5 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Crore

The new-generation M5 continues with the turbocharged V8 engine but is now paired with a battery and an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 727 PS

Shortly after the BMW i5 went on sale in India, we have now got the latest BMW M5 on our shores that is priced at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). This seventh-generation model is the most potent M5 in history. Let’s check out all the details:

Engine Specifications

At the heart of the all-new BMW M5 sits the twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 petrol mill married to an 8-speed automatic transmission. However, there is also an 18.6 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor. While the engine produces 585 PS and 750 Nm, the electric motor delivers 197 PS and 280 Nm. The combined system output stands at a whopping 727 PS and 1,000 Nm. Having the sizable battery and electric motor enables the M5 to drive solely in an EV-only mode for 69 km, as per the WLTP test cycle. There is also a fully variable and rear-wheel biassed all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, known as the M xDrive.

With its hybrid powertrain, the new BMW M5 can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in a claimed 3.5 seconds, while zero to 200 kmph takes 10.9 seconds. Although the performance sedan can provide a top speed of 250 kmph, it can be increased to 305 kmph with an optional M Driver’s package. On the other hand, the EV-only mode has a maximum top speed of 140 kmph.

Sporty Design

The new generation M5 features a newly designed exterior, which also resembles the new 5 Series – the car it is based on. Key design highlights include a new and closed-off kidney grille with an illuminated frame that houses the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) module, including the sensors and radars. Then, there are slim headlights with integrated LED DRLs, completely new taillights, and aero-optimised rear diffuser. What is also special about the India-spec M5 is the standard M carbon exterior package, which includes a few carbon fibre elements, such as roof, reducing its overall weight by 30 kg, outside rearview mirror caps, and rear boot lip spoiler. The new M5 also comes equipped with 20-inch front and 21-inch M light alloy wheels paired with M compound brakes.

Modern Interior

On the inside, the M5 has a plush high-grade Merino leather trim paired with M multifunction seats with an illuminated M logo, a new M steering wheel, a unique ambient lighting, and dual screen setup, which comprises a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. Additionally, BMW India offers an 18-speaker, 655 Watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system as standard.

Performance-oriented Features

The new generation M5 boasts a host of performance-related features, such as adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers, rear-wheel steering, multiple driving modes, and a heads-up display. Also on offer is ADAS with standard features including rear collision warning and lane departure warning with assistance.

BMW M5 Rivals

Currently, the new BMW M5 competes against the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, which has been priced at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).

