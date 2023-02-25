Published On Feb 25, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Harrier

The past week was filled with spy shots of a couple of SUVs while also giving us the new special editions of three Tata cars

The past week saw the introduction of the 'Red Dark' edition of Tata SUVs, as well as the first glimpse at Honda and Hyundai's upcoming sedans. Furthermore, Nissan incorporated new standard safety features to its subcompact SUV, while a test mule of Honda’s new compact SUV was also spied.

Tata Introduces ‘Red Dark’ Edition Of SUVs

Tata has introduced the 'Red Dark' edition of three of its SUVs, namely, the Harrier, Safari, and Nexon. The Harrier and Safari have also gotten new features, including ADAS, on both the ‘Red Dark' and regular variants, but the Nexon's feature set stays unaltered. The pricing for the revised updated Harrier and Safari models are also out.

Offline Bookings Open For The Facelifted Honda City

Ahead of the debut on March 2, the offline bookings for the facelifted Honda City are now open at some dealerships. Also, the images of the updated sedan have surfaced online, showing minor design changes. Some dealer sources also suggest that the upcoming sedan is expected to be introduced in two new entry level trims.

Design Sketches Of New-Gen Verna Out

Hyundai is all set to give a generation update to its compact sedan, the Verna, in March. Bookings for the new-generation sedan have already begun, and the carmaker has released a couple of its design sketches showcasing its entire front and side profile. The sedan appears to be significantly larger than the previous model based on the design sketches.

Citroen eC3 Reaches Dealerships

Citroen’s all electric hatchback, the eC3, has reached some dealerships ahead of launch. Its test drives are now underway as well. The Citroen EV is equipped with a 29.2kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 320km.

Nissan Magnite Gets More Safety Features As Standard

Nissan has made some revisions to the standard safety kit of the Magnite, giving it some more features as standard. These updates are sure to come at a price bump, which is expected to be undertaken soon.

Hyundai Creta EV Spotted On Indian Roads

A partially covered test mule of the Hyundai Creta EV was spotted recently with the development battery pack. Since Hyundai has already announced that it is working on a new mass-market electric vehicle for India, we believe that the spied model could be a testing bed for the same.

Honda’s New Compact SUV Spied

Honda has already announced its plan to introduce a new SUV in the Indian market. The carmaker has now begun testing the model in India as its first spy shots have surfaced online. It is slated to make its debut in summer 2023.

