Modified On Feb 21, 2023 03:11 PM By Shreyash for Honda City 2023

The updated Honda sedan will get minor design changes, and is also expected to come with enhanced safety features.

Bookings for the facelifted sedan are now open, but only at dealerships.

It will come with minor design changes and updated safety kit.

The sedan will use the same 1.5-litre petrol engine, which will be updated to meet the new emission standards.

The 2023 Honda City facelift will go on sale from March 2, 2023.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Looking at the tough competition in the Indian compact sedan segment, Honda is about to give its fifth-generation City a minor makeover. As the launch nears, select Honda dealerships are now accepting reservations for the facelifted sedan ahead of the official debut due to popular demand. The booking amount can vary from anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 21,000, depending on the dealership.

Here’s what you can expect from the updated Honda sedan

Minor Design Changes

As seen in the leaked images of the facelifted Honda City, there are only a few noticeable changes in terms of design. These include a more striking LED DRL with a slightly tweaked grille, along with the new front bumper.

Inside, the sedan will still feature the same dual-tone dashboard layout, and will carry over the similar eight-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Furthermore, the updated City might offer additional features such as wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and more connected car tech.

Enhanced Safety Kit

In terms of safety, the updated City is expected to come with six airbags as standard, along with electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Similar to its e:HEV hybrid variant, It could feature a full suite of ADAS tech, which includes lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, high beam assist, and lane keep assist.

Updated Engine

The facelifted Honda City will be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine (making 121PS and 145Nm) mated to either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic. It will be updated to meet the RDE and BS6 phase II regulations, and will be made compliant to run on E20 fuel.

Honda will phase out the 1.5-litre diesel engine option from the City, and the facelifted version could get the eHEV (strong-hybrid) powertrain in lower variants, making it more affordable.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2023 Honda City will continue its rivalry with the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and the new-generation Hyundai Verna. It will go on sale on March 2, and is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

