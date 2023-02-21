Nissan Magnite SUV Gets More Standard Safety Features With New Update

Modified On Feb 21, 2023 02:03 PM By Sukrit for Nissan Magnite

It still has only two airbags, but an array of electronic safety equipment is now available on all variants of the SUV

Magnite’s standard kit now includes stability control (ESC) and hill start assist.

Higher-spec variants also get a 360-degree camera, reverse parking camera and keyless entry.

1-litre NA and 1-litre turbo-petrol engines are now compliant with BS6 phase II norms.

These updates should come at a premium of around Rs 20,000.

Nissan has rejigged the standard safety kit of its most popular SUV, the Magnite. It now gets features such as stability control (ESC), hill start assist and a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS). We expect these updates to come at a premium of around Rs 20,000 for the respective variants.

As standard, the Magnite previously got government-mandated safety equipment – dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS. Now, the carmaker has added stability control (ESC), vehicle dynamic assist, hydraulic brake assist, hill hold assist and TPMS.

Higher-spec variants (XL and up) also add a surround-view camera, reverse parking camera, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and keyless entry. Apart from these features, the Magnite also offers a seven-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control, cruise control and keyless entry with push-button start.

Under the bonnet, the Magnite continues to offer a 72PS 1-litre NA petrol engine and 100PS 1-litre turbo petrol unit, but both engines have been updated to comply with the upcoming BS6 phase II norms. The standard transmission is a five-speed manual and the turbo engine also gets the option of a CVT.

The Magnite goes head-to-head with the Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and other subcompact SUVs.

Read More on : Magnite on road price