Car News That Mattered: Jeep Compass Facelift Launched, New Safari And Renault Kiger Unveiled, Skoda Kushaq Previewed, And More

This week, we saw two new SUVs being unveiled and a much-awaited launch

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Launched

The Compass finally gets a facelift, nearly four years after it was launched in 2017. While the exterior profile sees subtle changes, the interiors get a major overhaul. There are many new features to justify the sizeable price hike. The engine and gearbox options remain the same as earlier - a 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor. Here’s the detailed price list and all the changes made to the Compass.

2021 Tata Safari Unveiled

Tata has finally unveiled the third-generation Safari, set to be launched in the coming weeks. Everything, except for the price, has been revealed. Based on the Harrier, the new Safari gets three rows of seating. The SUV will share the Harrier’s 170PS 2.0-litre diesel engine and the same set of transmission options. Head here to know what’s new on the Safari.

Renault Kiger Unveiled

Renault has unveiled the Kiger sub-compact SUV in India. The dimensions, engine specifications, and key feature highlights have been revealed. Importantly, it will propel Renault into the hotly contested sub-compact-SUV space, with Kiger being the ninth offering in the segment. Here is everything you need to know.

Skoda Kushaq Previewed

It seems like 2021 will be a busy year for Skoda and Volkswagen. The former is coming out with the Kushaq, recently previewed as a camouflaged prototype. We still got to know some details like engine specifications and feature highlights. Head here to know the launch date and every other detail.

Citroen C5 Aircross Indian Production Underway

Citroen is gearing up for its India debut with the C5 Aircross SUV. The first unit has rolled out ahead of the expected launch in March 2021. It will be a premium mid-size SUV, likely to be priced Rs 30 lakh onwards. Here is what we know as of now.

Tesla Model X Facelift Debuts

The Tesla Model X gets a much-awaited facelift, giving it multiple highlights. The exterior profile remains largely unchanged, but there’s an all-new cabin. It gets a redesigned dashboard theme with multiple features. The ‘Performance’ variant has been replaced by the highly anticipated ‘Plaid’, which is more powerful and offers an increased range. Here is everything you need to know about the India-bound Model X facelift.

