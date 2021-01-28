Citroen Rolls Out The First C5 Aircross SUV At Its India Plant

Published On Jan 28, 2021 06:05 PM By Rohit for Citroen C5 Aircross

The mid-size SUV will be offered only with a 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission

Citroën will reveal the India-spec C5 Aircross on February 1.

The first C5 Aircross SUV has been rolled out at the Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu.

Notable features include a kick-to-open powered tailgate, parking assist, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and blind spot monitoring system.

Slated to launch in March at a starting price of around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ahead of revealing the India-spec C5 Aircross SUV on February 1, Citroën has rolled out the first unit at its Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu. The carmaker states the SUV has been tested for over 2.5 lakh kilometres on different terrains and in diverse weather conditions across the country.

Citroën has confirmed the powertrain of the SUV. It will be equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine (176PS/400Nm), mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It will feature shift-by-wire gear shifts and multiple drive modes.

Citroën has also highlighted some of the prime features the C5 Aircross SUV will offer. Its equipment list will include three individually adjustable, reclinable and modular rear seats, a panoramic sunroof (albeit only on the top variant), kick-to-open powered tailgate (only on the top variant), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety will be covered by the blind spot monitoring system and park assist.

The C5 Aircross SUV is expected to go on sale in March 2021 at a starting price of Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as a competitor to the likes of the upcoming 2021 VW Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, as well as the 2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk. Starting its sales and service operations in India, the carmaker recently opened its first dealership in Ahmedabad, ‘La Maison Citroën’, which literally means ‘The home of Citroën’ in French.