Published On Jan 25, 2021 06:58 PM By Tarun

The Kushaq compact SUV will be launched around May 2021

Skoda will unveil the production-spec model in March, followed by a launch in May-June 2021.

The styling won’t be that different from the concept model showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

Gets a 2,651mm long wheelbase, which is even bigger than the Karoq’s 2,638mm wheelbase.

Features will be in line with rivals, with LED lighting, connected car technology and TPMS.

It will be powered by turbo-petrol engines: a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI.

Skoda has officially previewed the Kushaq compact SUV ahead of its unveiling in March 2021. The SUV was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020 as a concept called ‘Vision IN’. The Hyundai Creta-rivalling SUV will be launched in the market in May 2021. Although previewed camouflaged, we do have some important details.

From this preview, there’s barely anything we can say about the styling. However, Skoda has promised that the production-spec model will look similar to the concept. The front profile is carrying the traditional Skoda grille and a beefy bumper. It has the typical Skoda design language, somewhat borrowed from the elder Skoda SUVs. The 205/55 R17 profile tyres are just for the prototype, the production-spec model could ride on different ones.

The Skoda Kushaq is based on the new MQB-A0 IN platform. It will be the first car in India from the VW Group based on this new platform. Its wheelbase is 2,651mm long, which makes it marginally longer than the Creta and Seltos. The exact dimensions are yet to be revealed, but it is expected to be around 4.2m long, like the Vision IN concept. The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos measure around 4.3m.

The cabin hasn’t been previewed, but we expect its layout to be similar to the Vision IN. It could feature LED headlights, LED tail lamps, a touchscreen infotainment unit with connected car technology, automatic climate control, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlamps. Safety will be covered by six airbags, ESC as standard, TPMS, and hill hold control.

Under the bonnet, it will get two turbocharged petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI. The smaller engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. The bigger capacity engine will come with quick shifting 7-speed DSG as well as a 6-speed manual.

The Skoda SUV will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Nissan Kicks. It is likely to undercut the Creta and Seltos with a possible price of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Mainly, you’ll have the premium and plush quality of a Skoda along with the exciting performance of a TSI engine.