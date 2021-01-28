India-bound 2021 Tesla Model X Facelift Revealed: All The Changes Detailed

Published On Jan 28, 2021 07:36 PM By Tarun for Tesla Model X

Tesla Model X is one of the most popular electric vehicles around the world. A 7-seater crossover SUV, it makes for a practical offering. One thing you might clearly remember with the Model X is its falcon wing doors. Tesla has now revealed the facelifted 2021 Model X priced from $89,990 to $119,990. While it gets barely any changes on the outside, the cabin sees a complete makeover.

The Model X gets a new Plaid variant, replacing the Performance variant. The new variant runs on three electric motors which help it produce up to 1020PS. In comparison, the Performance variant offered about 870PS. It can accelerate from 0-60mph (0-96kmph) in just 2.5 seconds. It has a top speed of up to 163mph (262kmph). With the Plaid variant, you get a range of up to 340 miles (547 kilometres).

The base-spec Long range variant has been retained, which offers a range of up to 360 miles (579 kilometres). It produces peak power of up to 670PS and can complete the 0-60mph (0-96kmph) sprint in 3.8 seconds.

Talking about the cosmetic changes, on the outside, you get a new set of alloy wheels and slight revisions to the shape of the bumpers. Inside the cabin, you get a completely new dashboard design. Enhancements include a new airplane-styled rectangular steering wheel with trackball-type steering-mounted controls, a wide 17-inch touchscreen infotainment unit in a portrait layout, a fully digital instrument cluster, twin wireless charging pads, an additional 8-inch display for the rear passengers with inbuilt games and applications, and a 22-speaker 960W audio system.

The biggest highlight of the Tesla Model X is its semi-autonomous Autopilot technology. It offers a range of features including parking assist, car summon, navigation on autopilot, auto lane change, a 360-degree camera, and autonomous braking.

Tesla is all set to enter the Indian market this year with the Model 3. Other Tesla cars, including the Model X, are also expected to be launched in India. Tesla may even consider local production at a later stage in case of demand.