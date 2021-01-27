2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Prices Revealed; Will Retail From Rs 16.99 Lakh

Modified On Jan 27, 2021 03:07 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass 2017-2021

The new Compass gets a redesigned cabin, refreshed exterior with three new colour options, and multiple new features

The Compass gets a facelift for the first time after it debuted in 2017.

New features include ventilated front seats, a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen unit with connected car tech, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and an Alpine sound system.

The engine options remain the same as earlier -- 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel.

It is dearer than the pre-facelift model by up to Rs 4 lakh.

The Jeep Compass has finally got a facelift, nearly four years after it was launched in India. The SUV receives some cosmetic enhancements both on the outside and inside, along with many new features. Prices start at Rs 16.99 lakh going up to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Compared to the pre-facelift Compass, the new model demands nearly Rs 4 lakh more for the top-spec diesel-AT variant. Here’s a detailed variant-wise price list:

Compass Petrol Old Price New Price Difference Sports Rs 16.49 lakh (Sports Plus) Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 50,000 Sports AT ----- Rs 19.49 lakh Longitude (O) DCT Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 21.29 lakh Rs 60,000 Limited (O) DCT ----- Rs 23.29 lakh Limited Plus DCT Rs 21.92 lakh ----- Model S ----- Rs 25.29 lakh Compass Diesel Old Price New Price Difference Sports Rs 17.99 lakh (Sports Plus) Rs 18.69 lakh Rs 70,000 Longitude Rs 19.40 lakh ---- Longitude(O) Rs 20.30 lakh (Longitude Plus) Rs 20.49 lakh Rs 19,000 Longitude 4x4 AT Rs 21.96 lakh ------ Limited (O) Rs 22.43 lakh (Limited Plus) Rs 22.49 lakh Rs 6,000 Longitude Plus 4x4 AT Rs 22.86 lakh ----- Limited Plus 4x4 MT Rs 24.21 lakh ----- Model S MT ----- Rs 24.49 lakh Limited Plus 4x4 AT Rs 24.99 lakh ----- Limited (O) AT ----- Rs 26.29 lakh Model S AT ---- Rs 28.29 lakh

The Compass facelift now has a new range-topping ‘Model S’ variant loaded with all the bells and whistles. There’s a limited-80th-anniversary edition that gets exclusive styling. The SUV comes in four trims -- Sport, Longitude Option, Limited (O), and Model S. The limited-run Anniversary Edition comes in three variants --- Turbo Petrol-DCT, Diesel-MT, and Diesel-AT.

80th Anniversary edition Price 2.0D MT Rs 22.96 lakh 1.4 Turbo DCT Rs 23.76 lakh 2.0D AT Rs 26.76 lakh

While the facelifted Compass sees subtle changes on the outside, it receives a complete makeover inside the cabin. It gets a new glossy black front grille, a more aggressive front bumper, sleeker LED headlamps, new LED DRLs, and LED fog lamps. The alloy wheel design and the side profile remain unchanged. Even the rear profile does not get any cosmetic upgrade.

The Anniversary Edition gets a dual-tone blacked out roof, body-painted front and rear fascia, black mirrors, automatic LED projector headlamps, and 18-inch granite crystal alloy wheels. Both the regular variants and the Anniversary Edition will be available in seven colours -- Techno Metallic Green (new), Galaxy Blue(new), Exotica Red, Bright White(new), Minimal Grey, and Mangesio Grey.













The cabin has been completely redesigned with a new dashboard layout and glossy black inserts. While the top-spec Model S variant gets an all-black interior, the other variants get a dual-tone theme. There’s a new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment unit with Jeep’s new UConnect 5 system and connected car technology, 8-way powered and ventilated front seats, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument panel, wireless charging pad, a 360-degree camera, and Wireless Android Auto/Apple Carplay. Safety is taken care of by six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and roll-over mitigation.

Under the hood, the 2021 Compass facelift continues with the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The petrol engine is rated at 163PS and 250Nm, while the diesel engine produces 172PS and 350Nm. A 6-speed manual is standard across both engines. While the petrol motor gets the option of a 7-speed DCT, its diesel counterpart has the choice of a 9-speed torque converter automatic. While both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrains are available, the latter is exclusive to the diesel engine.

The 2021 Jeep Compass will continue to rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier and Hyundai Tucson along with upcoming models like the 2021 VW Tiguan and Skoda Karoq. With the new prices and more features, it has upped its game. However, it still comes out to be one of the priciest SUVs in its segment.

