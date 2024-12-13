Buying A Compact SUV This December Might Make You Wait Until Next Year-end

Honda’s compact SUV is the most readily available while Toyota’s may take up to 10 months

As the year comes to an end, many prospective car buyers might face extended waiting periods for popular models and Toyota’s compact SUV is no exception as it can make you wait for up to 10 months. If you’re planning to own a compact SUV before the year ends, you can go for the Elevate or Grand Vitara, as they are readily available in the majority of cities. But before you make your decision, have a look at the waiting times of these 10 SUVs in December:

City Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta N Line Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Tata Curvv MG Astor New Delhi 0.5-1 month 5-6 months No waiting No waiting 1.5 months No waiting No waiting 0.5 month 2.5 months 0.5 month Bengaluru No waiting 2 months 1-2 months 2 months 1 week 1 month 3 months 1 week 2 months 1-2 months Mumbai No waiting 2-3 months 1-1.5 months 2 months No waiting No waiting 1-2 months 0.5 month 2 months 1 month Hyderabad No waiting 5 months 1 month 1 month No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting 2 months 0.5-1 month Pune 1 month 1 month 1-2 months 1-1.5 months No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting 2 months 1 month Chennai No waiting 5 months 1 month 1 month 1 month No waiting 1 month 1.5 months 2 months No waiting Jaipur 1 month 6 months 2 months 2 months 1 month No waiting 1 month 1.5 months 0.5 month No waiting Ahmedabad No waiting 6 months 1-2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 1-2 months No waiting 2 months 1 month Gurugram No waiting 4-7 months 2-3 months 2 months No waiting 0.5 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 1 month Lucknow 1 month 6 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 0.5 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 0.5 month Kolkata 0.5-1 month 7 months 2 months 2 months No waiting No waiting 1-1.5 months 0.5 month 2 months No waiting Thane No waiting 6 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months No waiting 0.5 month 1-2 months 0.5 month 1 month 1 month Surat No waiting 6 months 2 months 2.5-4 months 1 month 0.5 month 1-2 months 1 week 2 months 1 month Ghaziabad 0.5-1 month 6-10 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month No waiting 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 1 month Chandigarh 0.5 month 6 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 0.5 month 2 months 1-2 months Coimbatore No waiting 5 months 2 months 2.5-4 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 1 month 1.5 months 0.5 month Patna 1 month 3-4 months 1.5-2 months 2 months 0.5 month No waiting 0.5 months 0.5 month 1.5 months 1 month Faridabad 1 month 5-8 months 1 month 1 month 1 month No waiting 1 month No waiting 1-2 months 1 month Indore 1-1.5 months 5 months 2-2.5 months 1.5 months 0.5 month No waiting 2 months 1 month 1-2 months 1 month Noida 1 month 7 months 2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month No waiting 1-1.5 months No waiting 1-2 months 1 month

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Grand Vitara is encountering an average waiting period of around half a month this December. That said, buyers in Benguluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, and Coimbatore can take their compact SUV home immediately.

Those looking to buy the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in Ghaziabad might have to wait up to 10 months to get their SUV home, while the average waiting period is 6 months which is highest among the list. However, the minimum wait time is 1 month in Pune.

Buyers of the Hyundai Creta may need to wait for about 3 months in Gurugram, while there’s no waiting time for buyers in New Delhi. The average time to take the Creta home is around 2 months.

If you reside in Coimbatore and Surat and wish to purchase the Creta N Line, then you might have to wait for up to 4 months, while the average wait time for the sporty SUV is 2 months. Meanwhile, buyers in New Delhi can get their hands on the Creta N Line immediately.

The Kia Seltos is readily available in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Kolkata, and Thane. However, it encounters an average waiting period of 1 month in other cities.

The Honda Elevate is one of the most readily available SUVs with no waiting periods in 12 major cities, but the buyers in Chandigarh might have to wait for 2 months.

Buyers of the Skoda Kushaq in Bengaluru have to wait for up to 3 months to get their compact SUV home. While in cities like New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune, you can drive the car home immediately.

Kushaq’s twin, the Volkswagen Taigun, is facing an average waiting period of half a month. However, buyers in Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, and Ahmedabad can take the delivery of their cars immediately. That said, the highest waiting period of 1.5 months is in Chennai, Jaipur, and Ghaziabad.

The Tata Curvv’s average waiting period is around 2 months, but buyers in Jaipur can take delivery in under a month. Those living in New Delhi will have to wait for up to 2.5 months to get their car.

You can drive home the MG Astor immediately in three cities, including Chennai and Jaipur. That said, buyers in Bengaluru and Chandigarh will have to wait for up to 2 months to get the MG SUV home.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To know more, we recommend you contact the nearest dealership of your preferred model.

