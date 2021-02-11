Modified On Feb 11, 2021 11:46 AM By Sonny for Renault Kiger

Renault’s late entry into the highly contested segment aims to make a name for itself with its styling and attractive pricing

The sub-compact SUV is ready to expand with the entry of the Renault Kiger. It will launch on February 15 and is expected to be priced from Rs 5 lakh onwards. While bookings will commence from February 15, the deliveries of the Kiger will begin from March onwards The Renault model has the same underpinnings and engines as the Nissan Magnite but features its own distinctive exterior styling. The abundance of choice in the segment does make it a bit tricky to choose the best-suited model for your needs. Let’s see if the Kiger is worth waiting for over its rivals:

Model Price Range Renault Kiger Rs 5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh (expected) Nissan Magnite Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh Kia Sonet Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh Hyundai Venue Rs 6.86 lakh to Rs 11.66 lakh Tata Nexon Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh Mahindra XUV300 Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 12.45 lakh Ford EcoSport Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Nissan Magnite: BUY for 360-degree camera and value-for-money pricing

The Magnite is essentially the Kiger’s cousinThe Magnite is essentially the Kiger’s cousin, underpinned by the same architecture that just happened to hit the market first. However, the Nissan model has distinctive styling and adds a few premium features on top such as cruise control and a 360-degree camera over the Kiger. As standard, the Nissan Magnite takes care of most basic comforts and at prices that are closer to premium hatchbacks than rival sub-compact SUVs. This car also received a good four-star crash test safety rating from ASEAN NCAP.

Kia Sonet: BUY for torque convertor diesel automatic, premium features and larger screens

The Sonet used to offer the most affordable base variant in this segment prior to the Magnite but it is the more expensive variants that make it most attractive. As expected from Kia, it is packed with premium comforts such as ventilated front seats, a BOSE sound system, in-built air purifying system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is also the only car in this segment to offer the choice of a torque convertor automatic with its diesel engine while rivals offer a less refined AMT. However, the Sonet does not fare too well in terms of cabin space when compared to its rivals.

Hyundai Venue: BUY for modern features, clutchless manual transmission and styling

Hyundai’s sub-compact SUV offering is one of the closest rivals to the Maruti Vitara Brezza in terms of monthly sales. The Venue’s popularity can be attributed to a range of factors such as its styling, variety of powertrain options and its premium features. It is equipped with connected car tech, air purifier, a sunroof and upto 6 airbags. The Hyundai model was also the first in the segment to offer the option of the 6-speed iMT(clutchless manual) for the 120PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The same is since offered with its Kia counterpart, the Sonet.

Tata Nexon: BUY for spacious cabin, 5-star rated safety, and fuel and EV options

The Tata Nexon is still distinctively recognisable for its coupe-like roofline. It offers a spacious cabin for five, connected car tech and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The Nexon may only offer dual front airbags but it still secured a 5-star safety rating. Tata’s subcompact SUV also offers choice of petrol and diesel engines and their AMT options are the most affordable in the segment as of now. The Nexon is the only one to have an all-electric version, which despite being a lot pricier, is still the most affordable long-range EV in India.

Maruti Vitara Brezza/ Toyota Urban Cruiser: BUY for spaciousness, reliability, mild-hybrid powertrain and large after-sales network

Maruti has dominated the subcompact SUV space with the Vitara Brezza despite mounting competition from nearly all rival carmakers. Even though it is starting to look dated in terms of design, the Brezza offers a wholesome package with its spaciousness, reliability and expansive service network. It is currently a petrol-only offering and the only one to offer mild-hybrid tech with its automatic transmission for improved fuel economy.

The Urban Cruiser, the Toyota-badged version of the Brezza, is similarly priced and has the same features but sports an altered front fascia and comes with the reputed Toyota after-sales service.

Mahindra XUV300: BUY for punchy engines, occupant safety and premium features

The Mahindra XUV300 offers the most powerful diesel engine in the segment rated at 116.6PS and 300Nm. It gets the choice of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine was recently updated with the option of an AMT as well. Both engines deliver a punchy performance and are well-suited for long drives too. The XUV300’s premium feature list includes heated ORVMs, steering modes, dual zone auto AC and upto 7 airbags. In fact, the XUV300 has the highest overall safety rating from Global NCAP for a made-in-India vehicle. It is also expected to get a more powerful version of the same petrol engine that would make 130PS.

Ford EcoSport: BUY for fun-to-drive experience and well-equipped top variants

Ford’s subcompact SUV has been one of the longest-running competitors in this space. It continues to be renowned for its fun-to-drive vehicle dynamics with the most powerful petrol engine in the segment that makes 122PS. The top variants of the EcoSport are well equipped too with cruise control, connected car tech and upto 6 airbags. However, the Ford’s cabin is smaller in comparison to some of its segment rivals.

Renault Kiger: WAIT for value-for-money pricing, spaciousness and biggest boot in the segment

The newest entrant to this segment is expected to be the most affordable one. Sharing underpinning and powertrains with its Nissan Magnite cousin, the Renault Kiger will likely offer similarly equipped variants that cover most basic comforts as standard. The Kiger also seems to have managed enough cabin space to comfortably seat five adults and offer the largest boot in the segment at 405 litres. Renault will offer the Kiger with two petrol engines - a naturally-aspirated (N.A.) 1.0-litre unit and a turbocharged 1.0-litre unit. Both will be mated to a 5-speed manual while the turbo-petrol gets the choice of a CVT too. It will also offer an AMT for the N.A. petrol engine which would likely be the most affordable automatic option in the segment.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking to buy into the sub-compact SUV segment but on a strict budget around the Rs 10 lakh mark, the Kiger is certainly worth considering along with similarly priced rivals.