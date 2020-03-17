BS6 Renault Duster Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh

Modified On Mar 17, 2020 05:26 PM By Rohit for Renault Duster

The Duster is now a petrol-only offering with the long-running 1.5-litre diesel discontinued

Prices have gone up by up to Rs 50,000.

Now available in three variants: RXE, RXS, and RXZ (new).

The BS6 Duster doesn’t get any additional features yet.

The 1.5-litre petrol is no longer offered with a CVT automatic option.

With the discontinuation of the diesel, there’s also no all-wheel-drive option for now.

Duster Turbo with new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with CVT (optional) and additional features to launch soon.

After introducing the BS6 Kwid and Triber in January 2020, Renault has now launched the BS6 Duster . The SUV continues to be offered in three variants: RXE, RXS, and RXZ. With the upgrade, the Duster is now a petrol-only offering as Renault-Nissan won’t be offering any diesel models in the BS6 era. The Duster’s prices have shot up by up to Rs 50,000 with the upgrade. Here’s a look at its revised price list:

Variant (Petrol) BS4 Prices BS6 Prices Difference RXE Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 50,000 RXS Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh Rs 10,000 RXS (0) (CVT-only) Rs 9.99 lakh NA RXZ - Rs 9.99 lakh -

The BS4 Duster’s CVT-only RXS(O) variant is no longer on sale. It was the top-spec petrol variant of the BS4 Duster. It missed out on key features such as a rear parking camera, height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, and rear wiper and washer. All of these features were variable in the top-spec diesel RXZ variant. Now, Renault has introduced the RXZ trim with petrol in the BS6 Duster as diesel is no longer on sale. However, the new RXZ is a manual variant and there is no CVT option. In fact, the BS6 Duster loses the CVT option altogether.

The BS6 Duster petrol continues to be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine. It churns out 106PS of power and 142Nm of torque just like its BS4 counterpart. It is offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The BS6 Duster's claimed fuel efficiency figure stands at 14.26kmpl. As the diesel is no longer available, the SUV now loses out on an AWD variant as well.

Renault has not made any change to the features list of the Duster. It continues to get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking camera, and cruise control. The BS6 Duster comes with standard safety features such as rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, and speed alert.

Meanwhile, a more powerful Duster Turbo model with a brand new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine packing 156PS will be launched soon. It will also come with additional features such as a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and remote cabin pre-cool, becoming the new top-spec variant in the Duster’s lineup.

The BS6 Duster goes up against other BS6-compliant compact SUVs like the Kia Seltos and the recently launched Hyundai Creta 2020 .

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

