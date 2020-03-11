India-bound Renault Captur Facelift Revealed In Russia

Modified On Mar 11, 2020 05:24 PM By Sonny for Renault Captur

Minor cosmetic tweaks and feature updates to be accompanied by new engine option in India

New front grille and heavily revamped interiors revealed.

Expect the same updates on the India-spec Captur too.

Renault India is set to pull the plug on its 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Expect facelifted Captur to be offered with a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine.

India-spec Renault Captur facelift is expected to be launched around mid-2020

The Renault Captur compact SUV is due an update in terms of BS6 engines and a mid-life refresh. The latter has been revealed in its Russia-spec avatar which will be showcased in its entirety by June 2020.

The Captur, badged as the Kaptur in Russia, features an updated front grille while the rest of the front fascia seems unchanged. It also gets a new, sportier alloy design. However, the carmaker plans to offer a higher level of personalisation with the 2020 Captur in Russia. It also gets a noticeably revamped cabin with the addition of ambient lighting strips on the dashboard and the front footwell. The new Captur teaser also adds coloured accents to the adjustable headrests matching the exterior colour option. Expect it to get an updated feature list as well, which has not yet been revealed.

In terms of engine options, the India-spec SUV will get the BS6 compliant version of the 1.5-litre petrol engine offered in the current Captur. Since Renault is discontinuing the diesel option in India with the introduction of the BS6 emission norms, the facelifted Captur could get the new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that was revealed at Auto Expo 2020 . The new TCe130 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine will replace the 1.5-litre diesel engine offered on Renault-Nissan models sold in India. The facelited Captur is likely to be offered with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The 1.3-litre turbo petrol is expected to come with a CVT automatic option.

The facelifted Renault Captur is expected to be launched by September 2020. It will continue to compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks. The current model is priced between Rs 9.5 lakh and Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Considering the cleaner engine options and feature updates, expect the facelifted Captur to cost slightly more.

