Second-gen Mahindra Thar Launch By June 2020

Published On Mar 08, 2020 01:18 PM By Saransh for Mahindra Thar 2020

It will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options

It was supposed to be showcased at Auto Expo 2020, but Mahindra decided to do a separate event.

It will be a ground-up new product compared to the outgoing model.

Expected it to attract a premium of up to Rs 2 lakh over the current SUV.

If you have been waiting to see the second-gen Thar for a long time, the wait is about to end soon. Mahindra has confirmed that it will launch the second-gen SUV in the second quarter of FY 2020-21, so it should go on sale by June 2020. While the carmaker has refrained from divulging any more detail about the new Thar, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming SUV thanks to some spy shots. So, let’s take a look.

Unlike the current Thar, which is diesel-only offering, the 2020 Thar is expected to be offered with a set of 2.0-litre BS6 petrol and diesel engine. Where the petrol engine is set to produce 190PS and 380Nm, the 2.0-litre diesel unit is expected to produce way more power than the outgoing 2.5-litre unit (105PS/247Nm). This time around, Mahindra is also likely to offer the option of an automatic transmission with the Thar along with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox and a 4WD drivetrain.

The 2020 Thar will be better equipped as well. From what we have seen from the earlier spy shots, it will get a factory-fitted hardtop along with features such as cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment system, rear front-facing seats, and power windows. Also on offer will be disc brakes on all four wheels, dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, parking camera, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, and a high-speed alert system.

Since the new Thar will be substantially more modern than the outgoing model, it’s expected to attract a premium of up to Rs 2 lakh over the current model, which is priced from Rs 9.59 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Once launched, it will continue to rival the Force Gurkha, which will soon get a generation update. The new-gen Force Gurkha was showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

