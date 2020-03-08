Second-gen Mahindra Thar Launch By June 2020
Published On Mar 08, 2020 01:18 PM By Saransh for Mahindra Thar 2020
It will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options
- It was supposed to be showcased at Auto Expo 2020, but Mahindra decided to do a separate event.
- It will be a ground-up new product compared to the outgoing model.
- Expected it to attract a premium of up to Rs 2 lakh over the current SUV.
If you have been waiting to see the second-gen Thar for a long time, the wait is about to end soon. Mahindra has confirmed that it will launch the second-gen SUV in the second quarter of FY 2020-21, so it should go on sale by June 2020. While the carmaker has refrained from divulging any more detail about the new Thar, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming SUV thanks to some spy shots. So, let’s take a look.
Unlike the current Thar, which is diesel-only offering, the 2020 Thar is expected to be offered with a set of 2.0-litre BS6 petrol and diesel engine. Where the petrol engine is set to produce 190PS and 380Nm, the 2.0-litre diesel unit is expected to produce way more power than the outgoing 2.5-litre unit (105PS/247Nm). This time around, Mahindra is also likely to offer the option of an automatic transmission with the Thar along with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox and a 4WD drivetrain.
The 2020 Thar will be better equipped as well. From what we have seen from the earlier spy shots, it will get a factory-fitted hardtop along with features such as cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment system, rear front-facing seats, and power windows. Also on offer will be disc brakes on all four wheels, dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, parking camera, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, and a high-speed alert system.
Since the new Thar will be substantially more modern than the outgoing model, it’s expected to attract a premium of up to Rs 2 lakh over the current model, which is priced from Rs 9.59 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Once launched, it will continue to rival the Force Gurkha, which will soon get a generation update. The new-gen Force Gurkha was showcased at Auto Expo 2020.
