BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle and Endeavour Bookings Open

Published On Feb 13, 2020 06:00 PM By Rohit for Ford Endeavour

Ford will offer its Ford Pass connected car tech as standard across all BS6 models

Ford’s first BS6 model in its lineup is the EcoSport.

The Figo, Aspire and Freestyle are available with manual transmission options only.

BS6 Ford Endeavour to come with a new 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 10-speed AT.

Will command a slight premium over their BS4 versions.

Ford India recently launched the BS6-compliant version of the EcoSport. It has now opened bookings for the BS6 versions of all its models, except the Mustang. The BS6 emission norms will come into effect from April 1, 2020.

While Ford has discontinued the automatic variants of the Figo and Aspire , we expect it to make a comeback in the BS6 era at a later stage. Currently, the hatchback and sedan are offered with the same set of BS4 engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The output figures of these engines stand at 96PS/120Nm and 100PS/215Nm, respectively. Even the Freestyle is offered with the same engine options with identical power and torque outputs. Ford offers these engines with a 5-speed manual transmission option on all models.

Ford will be launching the BS6 Endeavour with a new 2.0-litre diesel engine (180PS and 420Nm) that will be mated to a 10-speed AT gearbox. For now, the BS4 Endeavour gets two engine options: a 2.2-litre and a 3.2-litre diesel. While the 2.2-litre engine is offered with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, the 3.2-litre unit comes paired only to a 6-speed AT. The 2.2-litre engine puts out 160PS/385Nm, whereas the 3.2-litre unit is rated at 200PS/470Nm.

These BS4 engines return the following fuel efficiency:

Ford Figo Petrol- 20.4kmpl

Ford Figo Diesel- 25.5kmpl

Ford Aspire Petrol- 20.4kmpl (Ambiente, Trend, Trend+); 19.4kmpl (Titanium, Titanium+)

Ford Aspire Diesel- 26.1kmpl

Ford Freestyle Petrol- 19kmpl

Ford Freestyle Diesel- 24.4kmpl

Ford Endeavour 2.2- 4x2 MT 14.2kmpl, AT- 12.6kmpl

Ford Endeavour 3.2 4x4 AT- 10.6kmpl

Models Current Price Range (ex-showroom Delhi) Figo Rs 5.23 lakh to Rs 7.64 lakh Aspire Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.62 lakh Freestyle Rs 5.91 lakh to Rs 8.36 lakh Endeavour Rs 29.2 lakh to Rs 34.7 lakh

All the BS6 models will command a premium over their BS4 counterparts. As the BS6 EcoSport commands a premium of Rs 13,000 over its BS4 version, we expect the Figo, Aspire and the Freestyle to get a similar price hike for both petrol and diesel engines. However, the Endeavour’s prices are likely to go up by a big margin since it will get a new engine and a new transmission option.

Meanwhile, the carmaker has recently introduced its newest connected car tech, the Ford Pass , in India. It will be available as standard across all models and their variants once the BS6 versions are launched.

Read More on : Ford Endeavour diesel