Bookings Open For Kia Carens, Prices To Be Announced Soon
Modified On Jan 14, 2022 09:23 AM By Sonny for Kia Carens
The new three-row offering will be available in five variants
-
Carens bookings begin officially with a deposit amount of Rs 25,000.
-
Available in five variants: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus.
-
Gets the same engines as Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol.
-
Primarily a seven-seater but offers captain seats for the middle row in the top variant.
-
Expected to be launched soon with prices likely to range from Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Kia Carens is now available for pre-order online and across dealerships with a minimum booking amount of Rs 25,000. The new MPV will be offered in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.
The Carens offers a host of premium features with an impressive kit of safety features as standard, including six airbags, hill assist, and electronic stability control. It gets ventilated front seats, one-touch electric tumble seats in the middle row, and retractable tables mounted to the front seatbacks. It is primarily a seven-seater but gets the choice of captain seats for the middle row in the top variant.
Also read:Kia Carens Variant-Wise Features Detailed
The Carens is offered with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64 colour ambient lighting, connected car tech with remote engine start, and a 7.5-inch digital display in the instrument cluster. It also gets a sunroof, built-in air purifier and leatherette upholstery.
Kia is offering the Carens with three engines: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. All are available with a 6-speed manual but the naturally-aspirated petrol engine does not get an automatic. The diesel gets the choice of a 6-speed torque converter in the top trim while the turbo-petrol gets the option of a 7-speed dual clutch automatic.
Related: Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Spec Comparison
The prices for the Carens are likely to be announced soon after and expected to range between Rs 14.5 lakh and Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be competing against the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.
0 out of 0 found this helpful