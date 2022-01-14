HomeNew CarsNewsBookings Open For Kia Carens, Prices To Be Announced Soon
Bookings Open For Kia Carens, Prices To Be Announced Soon

Modified On Jan 14, 2022 09:23 AM By Sonny for Kia Carens

The new three-row offering will be available in five variants

  • Carens bookings begin officially with a deposit amount of Rs 25,000.

  • Available in five variants: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus.

  • Gets the same engines as Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol.

  • Primarily a seven-seater but offers captain seats for the middle row in the top variant.

  • Expected to be launched soon with prices likely to range from Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kia Carens is now available for pre-order online and across dealerships with a minimum booking amount of Rs 25,000. The new MPV will be offered in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

The Carens offers a host of premium features with an impressive kit of safety features as standard, including six airbags, hill assist, and electronic stability control. It gets ventilated front seats, one-touch electric tumble seats in the middle row, and retractable tables mounted to the front seatbacks. It is primarily a seven-seater but gets the choice of captain seats for the middle row in the top variant. 

The Carens is offered with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64 colour ambient lighting, connected car tech with remote engine start, and a 7.5-inch digital display in the instrument cluster. It also gets a sunroof, built-in air purifier and leatherette upholstery.

Kia is offering the Carens with three engines: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. All are available with a 6-speed manual but the naturally-aspirated petrol engine does not get an automatic. The diesel gets the choice of a 6-speed torque converter in the top trim while the turbo-petrol gets the option of a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. 

The prices for the Carens are likely to be announced soon after and expected to range between Rs 14.5 lakh and Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be competing against the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

