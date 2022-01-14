Bookings Open For Kia Carens, Prices To Be Announced Soon

Modified On Jan 14, 2022 09:23 AM By Sonny for Kia Carens

The new three-row offering will be available in five variants

Carens bookings begin officially with a deposit amount of Rs 25,000.

Available in five variants: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus.

Gets the same engines as Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol.

Primarily a seven-seater but offers captain seats for the middle row in the top variant.

Expected to be launched soon with prices likely to range from Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kia Carens is now available for pre-order online and across dealerships with a minimum booking amount of Rs 25,000. The new MPV will be offered in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

The Carens offers a host of premium features with an impressive kit of safety features as standard, including six airbags, hill assist, and electronic stability control. It gets ventilated front seats, one-touch electric tumble seats in the middle row, and retractable tables mounted to the front seatbacks. It is primarily a seven-seater but gets the choice of captain seats for the middle row in the top variant.

The Carens is offered with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64 colour ambient lighting, connected car tech with remote engine start, and a 7.5-inch digital display in the instrument cluster. It also gets a sunroof, built-in air purifier and leatherette upholstery.

Kia is offering the Carens with three engines: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. All are available with a 6-speed manual but the naturally-aspirated petrol engine does not get an automatic. The diesel gets the choice of a 6-speed torque converter in the top trim while the turbo-petrol gets the option of a 7-speed dual clutch automatic.

The prices for the Carens are likely to be announced soon after and expected to range between Rs 14.5 lakh and Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be competing against the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.