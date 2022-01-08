Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Spec Comparison

Modified On Jan 08, 2022 11:07 AM By CarDekho for Kia Carens

With the Carens features and specifications being announced, here’s how it stacks up against other three-row offerings on paper

Kia is all set to launch an all-new people mover in India with the Carens. It marks the brand’s entry into the budding three-row category and will go neck and neck against three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.

While we’re waiting for the launch and prices, let’s see how the Kia Carens fare in a detailed spec comparison-

Dimensions

Measurements Kia Carens Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Mahindra XUV700 Length 4540mm 4500mm 4661mm 4720mm 4695mm Width 1800mm 1790mm 1894mm 1835mm 1890mm Height 1708mm 1675mm 1786mm 1760mm 1755mm Wheelbase 2780mm 2760mm 2741mm 2750mm 2750mm Boot space (all rows up) NA 180 litres 73 litres 155 litres 220 litres

While the Carens is bigger than the Hyundai Alcazar and smaller than the rest of them, it has the longest wheelbase here. The MG Hector Plus is the longest overall while the Tata Safari is the widest and tallest. Do note that Kia is yet to reveal Carens’ boot space numbers, but we expect it to be on par with its cousin, Hyundai Alcazar.

Engine and Transmission

Petrol

Specs Kia Carens Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Mahindra XUV700 Engine 1.5 litre/ 1.4 litre turbo-petrol 2 litre 1.5 litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5 litre turbo-petrol hybrid 2 litre turbo-petrol Max Power 115PS/ 140PS 159PS 143PS 200PS Peak Torque 144Nm/ 242Nm 191Nm 250Nm 380Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD

The Mahindra XUV700 gets the most powerful engine in the segment, while the Kia Carens makes do with the least-powerful motors. All cars in this comparison are offered with manual as well as automatic transmission(s). The Carens is the only one to offer the choice of a dual-clutch automatic. All of these models are front-wheel drive only.

Diesel

Specs Kia Carens Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Mahindra XUV700 Engine 1.5 litre 1.5 litre 2 litre 2 litre 2.2 litre (2 states of tune) Max Power 115PS 115PS 170PS 170PS 155PS/ 185PS Peak Torque 250Nm 250Nm 350Nm 350Nm 360Nm/ 420Nm, 450Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD/AWD

Both the Carens and the Alcazar get the same diesel engine, while the Safari and Hector Plus come equipped with a Fiat-sourced 2-litre oil burner. The Mahindra XUV700 gets the biggest diesel motor out of the lot, which is offered in two states of tune. In its higher spec, the XUV700’s engine offers more performance overall than its rivals on paper. All cars in this comparison get a diesel-automatic option, apart from the MG Hector Plus. The XUV700 is the only one here to get the choice of all-wheel drive but for a big premium.

Feature Highlights

Kia Carens Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Mahindra XUV700 Exterior •16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels • LED headlamps • LED DRLs • LED tail lamps • LED fog lamps • Roof rails • Shark fin antenna • Rear Door Spot Lamps • 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels • LED headlamps • LED fog lamps • LED DRLs • LED tail lamps • Roof rails • Shark fin antenna • Twin-tip exhaust • Puddle lamp • 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels • Xenon HID projector headlamps • Front fog lamps with cornering function • LED DRLs • LED tail lamps • 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels • LED headlamps • Sequential turn signals • LED DRLs • LED tail lamps • Shark fin antenna • Heated ORVM • Smart swipe operated powered tailgate • 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels • LED headlamps • Sequential turn signals • LED DRLs • LED front fog lamps • LED tail lamps • Flush-door handles Interior • Leatherette upholstery • Electric Sunroof • Ambient lighting • 2nd row captain seats with sliding, reclining, tumble (6-seat) • Air purifier with AQI display • 2nd row seat one touch electric tumble • 2nd Row 60:40 Split Seats (7-seat) with Sliding, Reclining • 2nd Row Folding Armrest with Cup Holders (7-seat) • 3rd Row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding • 60:40 split second row (7-seater) • 50:50 split third row • Leatherette upholstery • 64 colour ambient lighting • Panoramic sunroof • Adjustable headrest for all rows • Second row Captain seats (6-seater) • Second row armrest with cupholders (7-seater version) • Second row seats slide and recline •Air purifier with AQI display • Power adjustable driver’s seat • Leatherette seats • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear • Panoramic Sunroof • Ambient lighting • Reclining second row seats • Second row seats with 60:40 split • Captain seats (6-seat) • Rear armrest with cup holders (7-seat) • Boss mode • Third row AC vents • Third row mobile charger • Ambient mood lighting • Power adjustable driver’s seat • Air purifier • Leatherette seats • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel • Ambient lighting • Panoramic sunroof • Captain seats (6-seat) • USB charging port for all 3 rows • 2nd row AC vents • All 3 rows adjustable headrests • Power adjustable driver’s seat • Power adjustable front passenger seat • Leatherette seats • Leather steering and gear cover • Panoramic sunroof • 6-way adjustable driver’s seat with memory and welcome function • 60:40 second row one-touch tumble • 3rd row AC • 3rd row 50:50 split with recline • Roof lamp for first two rows • Flat folding third row seats Comfort and Convenience • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster • Wireless smartphone charger with cooling • Ventilated front seats • Sport/Normal/Eco modes • Paddle shifters (automatic) •Auto-dimming IRVM • OTA Map and System updates • Automatic climate control • Electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs • Cooling Cup Holders for 1st and 2nd row • Smart key remote engine start • Push button start/stop • 5 USB type C ports • Front armrest with storage • Cruise control • UVO connected-car tech with 66 connected features • 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster • Front row sliding sunvisor • 2nd row headrest cushion •1st and 2nd row wireless phone charger • Electric tailgate release • Automatic climate control • Electrically adjustable ORVMs • Ventilated front seats • Remote engine start with smart key • Push button start/stop • Cooled glove box • Front row seat back table with retractable cup-holder & device holder • Front armrest with storage • Cruise control • BlueLink connected-car tech • Eco/City/Sport drive modes • Tilt and Telescopic adjustable steering wheel • Smart charger in 2nd row and 3rd row • Electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs • Push button start/stop • Cruise Control • Instrument cluster with 7-inch colour TFT display • Wireless charger • Ventilated front seats • Ventilated captain chairs •iRA connected-car tech with 27 connected features • Wireless Charger • Electrically adjustable ORVMs • Tilt & Telescopic steering wheel • Cruise control • Remote keyless entry • USB charging for all 3 rows • All Windows Down By Remote Key • Sunglass holder • Engine idle start/stop (Hybrid) • 7-inch TFT display in instrument cluster • Front ventilated seats • Front and rear reading lamps • Cooled glove box • Online Voice Recognition System with Hinglish voice commands • Wifi connectivity • i-SMART connected-car tech with 60+ connected features • 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster • Zip, Zap, Zoom driving modes • All-wheel drive (Optional with Diesel) • Dual-zone auto climate control • Electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs • Keyless entry • Push button start/stop • Tilt & Telescopic steering • Wireless charging • One-touch driver power window with smart close • 2nd row map lamps • Type C port in second row • Passive keyless entry • AdrenoX connected-car tech with 70 connected features Infotainment • 10.25-inch touchscreen • Premium Bose 8-speaker sound system • Subwoofer • Wireless Apple CarPlay • Wireless Android Auto • Steering mounted audio controls • 10.25-inch touchscreen • Premium Bose 8-speaker sound system • Subwoofer • Wireless Apple CarPlay • Wireless Android Auto • Steering mounted audio controls • 8.8-inch touchscreen • Premium JBL 8-speaker sound system • Subwoofer with Amplifier • Wireless Apple CarPlay • Wireless Android Auto • Steering mounted audio controls • 10.4-inch vertical touch screen • Android Auto • Apple CarPlay • Premium Infinity 8-speaker sound system • Subwoofer and amplifier • Steering mounted audio controls • 10.25-inch touchscreen • Wireless Android Auto • Wireless Apple CarPlay • 3D Sony audio system with 12 speakers and a subwoofer • Steering mounted audio controls • Amazon Alexa built-in Safety • 6 airbags • ESC • Vehicle Stability Management • Hill Assist Control • Downhill Brake Control • Rear disc brakes • Tyre pressure monitoring system • Front and rear parking sensors • ISOFIX child seat anchor points • 6 airbags • ESP • Hill hold control • Rear disc brakes • Traction control modes (snow, sand and mud) • Front seat belts with pretensioner • ISOFIX child seat anchor points • Front and rear parking sensors • Blind view monitor (blind spot monitor) • 6 airbags • ESP • Traction Control • Hill descent control • Hill hold control • Rear disc brakes • Brake Disc Wiping • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold • Rear parking sensors • Terrain response modes - Normal, Rough and Wet • ISOFIX child seat anchor points • Tyre pressure monitoring system • Rollover mitigation • Corner Stability Control • 6 airbags • ESP • Traction Control System • Hill hold control • Brake assist • Rear disc brakes • Front and rear parking sensors • ISOFIX child seat anchor points • Front seat belts with pretensioner and load limiter • Height adjustable front seat belts • Speed-sensing auto door lock • 360-degree camera • Tyre pressure monitoring system • 7 airbags • ESP • Blind view Monitoring • 360 Surround View System • ADAS Suite: Traffic Sign Recognition, High Beam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Smart Pilot Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Collision Warning • Driver Drowsiness Detection • ISOFIX child seat anchors • Cornering lamp • 360-degree surround view • Electronic parking brake • Tyre pressure monitoring system

All the cars in this comparison are fairly well equipped, however, the XUV700 edges over the lot in the safety department, thanks to the addition of ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) features along with its 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating. The Carens covers a lot of the basics you’d expect from this segment but stands out for its standard safety package with 6 airbags, VSC, and hill assist being offered across all trims.

Price

Kia Carens Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Mahindra XUV700 (7-seater) Price Range Rs 14.5 - 19 lakh (expected price) Rs 16.34 - 20.14 lakh Rs 14.99 - 23.19 lakh Rs 15.94 - 20.69 lakh Rs 15.69 - 22.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

As of now, the Tata Safari has the least expensive starting price among these cars, while its top-end trim costs more than the rest. Pricing for the Kia Carens is set to be revealed in January, and we expect it to undercut its cousin, the Hyundai Alcazar. This means that the Carens MPV could actually be more affordable than all cars in this comparison.

Read more - Kia Carens Variant-Wise Feature List

