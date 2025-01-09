BMW India Reveals Auto Expo 2025 Lineup, New X3 To Be Launched

Alongside the X3’s launch, the Mini Cooper S with the John Cooper Works pack will also be announced at the motor show

BMW India has announced its lineup for Auto Expo 2025. The German luxury carmaker will take this opportunity to launch the brand-new X3 and the Mini Cooper S with the John Cooper Works Pack. Besides that, BMW will also showcase its existing offerings, such as the BMW 7 Series, 5 Series, X7 and more.

Without further ado, let’s see what the two new star cars for the event will come packing with:

All-new BMW X3

The brand new BMW X3, which is already available on international markets, is now in its fourth generation. It gets a brand new design language with a grille that has now grown larger in size, flanking a pair of sleek sweptback LED headlights with a new DRL signature. The bumper has plenty of sharp cuts and creases as well as a large air dam.

Its side profile may seem familiar as the overall silhouette is similar to the outgoing car. But look closely and you’ll find that the lines are now softer and the door handles are of the flush type, giving it a cleaner and minimalist look. The new design for the alloys also gives it a fresh look.

The rear design is a total departure from the outgoing model with new split LED tail lamps that have a Y-shaped signature. You’ll also notice that the numberplate housing has shifted from the tailgate to the bumper.

Inside, the X3 now gets a brand new dashboard that looks more minimalistic. The standout element is obviously the dual screens comprising the touchscreen infotainment and driver display. Adding to the luxury feel are the chunky strips of ambient lighting, which makes the cabin look super cool, especially at night.

Underneath the hood, the X3 is likely to be offered with a 208 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 197 PS 2-litre diesel engine, both equipped with mild-hybrid technology. Like before, it should be offered with an all-wheel drive setup and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack

For Mini enthusiasts, there will be a reason to celebrate as the carmaker will introduce the Cooper S John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack at the event. It ain’t the hardcore JCW cars with performance and mechanical enhancements. Rather, it’s just the standard Mini Cooper S with a much sportier look.

It will get exclusive colour options with blacked-out touches found on the full-blown Mini JCW cars. In addition to that, Mini has also said it’ll be slapping on the aerodynamic kit, bumpers and alloys to dial up the looks. Even the interior will be customised with bespoke themes to gel along with the sportier-looking exterior.

Also Read About: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 Now Gets A 5-seater Variant, Priced At Rs 1.28 Crore

That being said, don’t expect any changes to be made to the powertrain. The standard Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine developing 204 PS and 300 Nm, helping it sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds. The top speed is capped at 242 kmph.

One can expect this pack to command a premium over the standard model, which is priced at Rs 44.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

These are the two stars that will be launched from the BMW Group Pavilion at Auto Expo 2025. Which of these two cars are you waiting for? Let us know in the comments.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.