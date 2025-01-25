Top 10 EVs Showcased At The Auto Expo 2025 Under Rs 30 Lakh

Apart from EVs from Hyundai, Maruti, and Tata, we also got to see India’s first solar-assisted small EV at the Auto Expo 2025

The Auto Expo 2025 just got over with showcases from various automakers like Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, and more. This expo was majorly dominated by EVs, be it in the mass-market segment or in the luxury space. In this story, we will take a close look at the top 10 EVs showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, all priced under Rs 30 lakh.

Vayve Eva

Price - Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.49 lakh

The Vayve Eva is India’s first solar assisted small EV which comes in a 2-seater configuration. It was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 as a concept, and was launched recently during the Auto Expo 2025. The Vayve Eva has a design very similar to the Mahindra e2O and Reva, although with modern styling elements. It comes with three battery pack options – 9 kWh, 12.6 kWh, and 18 kWh – and offers a claimed range of up to 250 km.

VinFast VF 3

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh onwards

The VinFast VF 3 is a 2-door small EV which, if launched here, could be one of the most affordable small EVs in the country. The VF 3 features a boxy design language and a minimalist interior offering space for 4 people. Globally, it comes equipped with an electric motor which generates 43.5 PS and 110 Nm, while it offers a claimed range of up to 215 km.

Maruti e Vitara

Expected Price - Rs 17 lakh onwards

The Maruti e Vitara finally makes its debut in the production-spec avatar at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The e Vitara is set to become the first all-electric offering from Maruti and will be offered with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh, delivering a claimed range of over 500 km. The e Vitara boasts an aggressive design and a premium looking cabin inside. It’s also the first Maruti offering to come with a level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV Concept

Expected Price: Rs 18 lakh onwards

The Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV concept is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara. While the silhouette of the Urban Cruiser BEV concept is same as its Maruti counterpart, it still gets a redesigned fascia for its own identity. The interior and feature set remain largely identical to the e Vitara. It will likely also share its battery pack and electric powertrain options with the Maruti EV, and is expected to offer a claimed range of over 550 km.

Tata Nexon EV Bandipur Edition

Price: Yet To Be Announced

The Tata Nexon EV got yet another edition called Bandipur Edition, which is nothing but a tribute to Karnataka's Bandipur National Park, famous for its tiger and elephant reserves. It comes in a new Bandipur Bronze exterior shade and features Khaki brown upholstery on the inside. The Nexon EV Bandipur Edition is based on its 45 kWh battery pack version which offers an MIDC (Part I+II) claimed range of 489 km.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Price Range: Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched at the Auto Expo 2025 as the most affordable electric offering in Hyundai India’s lineup. Hyundai offers the Creta Electric with two battery pack options – 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh – with a claimed range of up to 473 km. It gets EV-specific design changes inside and out, and offers some extra features over its ICE (internal combustion engine) version like electric boss mode and V2L (vehicle-to-load) charging functionality.

Mahindra BE 6

Price Range - Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh

The Mahindra BE 6, which was launched recently, has also made its appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Customers can also experience the BE 6 hands on as the test drives are already underway in select cities. The BE 6 comes with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh, offering a claimed range of up to 682 km (MIDC Part I+II).

Mahindra XEV 9e

Price Range: Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh

The Mahindra XEV 9e is an electric SUV-coupe and it’s currently the flagship offering in Mahindra’s lineup. It is available with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh, offering a claimed range of up to 656 km. While bookings for the XEV 9e are already underway, Mahindra has also started test drives for this EV in a phased manner.

Tata Harrier EV

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh onwards

We also got to see the Tata Harrier EV in a production-ready avatar at the Auto Expo 2025. The automaker has also confirmed that the Harrier EV will come with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain, however the battery pack details are yet to be announced. The Harrier EV still looks like a regular Harrier, but features EV-specific alloys, grille, and bumper. It could offer a claimed range of over 500 km.

VinFast VF e34

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh

Another electric SUV which made its first India appearance at the Auto Expo 2025, was the VinFast VF e34, which, if launched here, could have a starting price of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The global-spec VF e34 electric SUV is equipped with a 41.9 kWh battery pack which offers a NEDC claimed range of up to 277 km.

