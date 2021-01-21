BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase Gran Limousine Prices Revealed

Modified On Jan 21, 2021 02:14 PM By Tarun for BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

It’s 120mm longer than the regular 3-series with more legroom for the rear passengers

BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine retails from Rs 51.50 lakh to Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The GL demands Rs 4 lakh to Rs 4.6 lakh more than the corresponding variants of the 3 Series.

Its wheelbase is longer than the 3 Series by 110mm, making the car longer by 120mm.

It gets subtle exterior and interior cosmetic upgrades for distinction.

Engine and transmission options remain the same as the regular 3 Series.

It does not come in base-spec Sport like its regular version.

BMW has launched the 3 series Long Wheelbase, the Gran Limousine, from Rs 51.50 lakh to Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The biggest change here is a longer wheelbase. Here’s the detailed variant-wise price list, compared with the regular 3 Series:

Gran Limousine Regular 3 Series Sport - Rs 42.60 lakh (petrol) Luxury Edition - Rs 47.90 lakh (diesel) Luxury Line Rs 51.50 lakh (petrol) / Rs 52.50 lakh (diesel) - M Sport (Petrol) Rs 53.90 lakh Rs 49.90 lakh

The Grand Limousine comes in two variants: Luxury Line and M-Sport. The Luxury Line variant is not offered with the 3 Series, but it does get a Luxury Edition. The M Sport variant is seen with both the sedans, with a price difference of Rs 4 lakh. The base-spec Sport variant comes only with the 3 Series.

The Gran Limousine’s wheelbase is longer by 110mm so the overall length has increased by 120mm. The legroom at the back has gone up by 43mm. The ingress and regress have also improved as the rear doors are now larger. Lastly, it gets better bolstering and padding for the seats, which enhance the complete seating experience of the sedan.

Changes on the exterior are very subtle, mainly due to the length of the car. The only additions here are in the form of rectangular exhaust tips and the L badging. Rest of the styling bits are identical, making it difficult to differentiate between the LWB version and the regular one.

The cabin too sees very few changes. There’s some chrome addition on the centre console and steering wheel, new reclined headrests, more comfortable front seats, extended thigh support, a new 16-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, wood finishing on the dashboard, and a new colour for the leather upholstery.

Features on board continue to be the same with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW’s iDrive technology, Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument panel, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, park assist, and electrically adjustable front seats.

The engine options are the same as the regular 3 Series: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre twin turbo-diesel engine, both paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The turbo-petrol unit produces 260PS and 400Nm, while the diesel motor makes 192PS and 400Nm.

The 3 Series LWB Gran Limousine is pricier than the regular 3 Series by up to Rs 4.6 lakh. With two wheelbase options, the competition of the 3 Series name gets tougher with the Mercedes C-Class, Jaguar XE, and the Audi A4.

