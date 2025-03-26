BIMS 2025: New Hyundai Creta N Line Revealed In Thailand But With ONE BIG Change Over India-spec Model

The Thai-spec Creta N Line misses out on the 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that’s offered with the India-spec model and gets the standard naturally aspirated unit instead

Features a few ‘N Line’ badges, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and sporty red accents on the outside.

Gets an all-black cabin theme with red highlights and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

Comes with dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger.

Safety tech comprises multiple airbags, 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Following its launch in March 2024 in India, the Hyundai Creta N Line has now been introduced in the Thailand market at the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS). Like the India-spec model, even the Thai-spec Creta N Line is the sportier-looking version of the standard Creta. However, there’s one big change in the Thai model. Let’s see all that’s on offer with the Creta N Line in Thailand:

A Striking Exterior

The Thai-spec Creta N Line comes with a mesh pattern for the grille, connected LED DRLs, vertically stacked dual-pod headlights, multiple ‘N Line’ badges, and a dual-tip exhaust.

It also has 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with red brake callipers at the front and rear, and the ‘N’ logo in the centre. Other design bits include red inserts in the front bumper and side sills, connected LED tail lights, and a sporty roof spoiler.

There are only two colour options to pick from for the SUV in Thailand: Dragon Red Pearl with black roof and Creamy White Pearl with black roof.

Also See: Hyundai Creta’s Most Affordable Variant With A Panoramic Sunroof Explained In 10 Images

Cabin And Features

Inside, the Creta N Line comes with an all-black theme with red accents along the dashboard and AC vents. You can also see contrasting red stitching on the 3-spoke steering wheel, gear lever, and even on the leather seat upholstery, which also sports the ‘N’ embossing. There’s also red ambient lighting inside to go with the sporty nature of the SUV.

The Thai-spec Creta N Line gets dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), wireless phone charger, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. It also comes with a panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats.

Safety tech on board includes electronic stability control (ESC), multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

What’s Under The Hood?

In what comes as a surprise, Hyundai has chosen to leave out the 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine for the Thai-spec Creta N Line that is provided with the India-spec model. Instead, it gets the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (115 PS/ 144 Nm), paired with a CVT automatic only from the standard version. The 6-speed manual gearbox offered on the India-spec model has been given a miss for the Thailand market.

Also Read: Maharashtra Extends HSRP Deadline From March 31 To June 30, 2025

Creta N Line In India

The Hyundai Creta N Line is offered in two broad variants – N8 and N10 – priced from Rs 16.93 lakh to Rs 20.64 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Kia Seltos GTX+ and X-Line, as well as higher-spec variants of the Volkswagen Taigun GT, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.