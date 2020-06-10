Best Executive Sedan Of The Year: Which One Makes It To The Top Of Your List?

Published On Jun 10, 2020 12:09 PM By CarDekho for Honda Civic

Would you pick a petrol-hybrid or a conventional sedan from the lot?

The creation of different segments in the auto industry has led to a variety of sedans being sold today. They are available in the sub-compact, compact, and executive sedan segments due to their size, pricing and features. While the first two are a lot popular, the demand for sedans from the last segment is quite less. However, these sedans offer the best luxury+comfort experience but which one of these deserves to take the top spot. You decide by taking part in our Auto Premier League and make your voice heard.

Honda Civic (Rs 17.93 lakh to Rs 21.24 lakh)

Honda’s Civic entered the fray last year after a hiatus of nearly six years in the Indian market. However, it has already become a petrol-only model paired with a CVT. With the removal of the diesel engine, it has also lost out on its manual gearbox. It gets features such as a LaneWatch camera, remote engine start, an 8-way adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting.

Pros:

Safety. All disc brakes, six airbags, and tech like vehicle stability management.

Stunning design.

Ride and handling package tuned beautifully for India.

Build quality. A likeable blend of ‘built-to-last’ and luxury makes the Civic feel premium.

Cons:

Petrol engine doesn’t get a manual.

Low seating position.

Missing equipment: Front parking sensors, rear charging socket, electric adjust for co-driver’s seat are some of the bits that should’ve been bundled in.

Skoda Superb (Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 32.99 lakh)

The facelifted Superb was launched recently and like the Civic, it is also a petrol-only offering. It has lost out on the manual transmission and gets only a 7-speed DSG (direct shift gearbox). Skoda has made additions to the feature list of the sedan with matrix LED headlamps and fog lamps, new ambient lighting, updated infotainment system, and a 360-degree parking camera.

Pros:

Edgy new styling is appealing.

Plenty of luxury and comfort features to keep all occupants pampered.

Powerful petrol engine.

Comfortable ride.

Cons:

No diesel engine option.

No petrol manual option to give it a competitive starting price.

Hyundai Elantra (Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh)

Hyundai’s flagship sedan in India, the Elantra, received a facelift last year. It is the only executive sedan to be offered with both BS6 petrol and diesel engines. The Elantra is also the only sedan on the list to get both manual and automatic transmission options. Hyundai is offering the sedan with a tyre-pressure monitoring system, a 10-way adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging.

Pros:

Wonderfully balanced ride quality. Super comfortable in the city.

Engine-transmission combination is well tuned.

Convenience features like ventilated seats and wireless charger are a must-have in today’s conditions.

Cons:

Polarising looks.

Exteriors have been modernised but the interiors still feel old school.

Missing features like an auto day/night IRVM, electronic boot, fuel cap release, one-touch power windows for the passengers take away from the premium experience.

Toyota Camry (Rs 37.88 lakh)

The Camry is the only executive sedan to get a petrol-hybrid powertrain. It is offered in a single fully-loaded variant and gets the biggest engine in the segment: a 2.5-litre petrol paired with an electric motor to produce a combined output of 218PS. In terms of features, the sedan is equipped with three-zone climate control, a sunroof, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, and nine airbags.

Pros:

Efficiency. Petrol-hybrid combo ensures your wallet remains fat.

Interior quality. Soft-touch material on the dash, leather upholstery feels top class.

Powered recline for the rear seats, powered sunshade and audio controls on the rear central armrest.

Balanced suspension setup. Comfortable at low speeds, flat at highway speeds.

Safety. 9 airbags, ABS with EBD and vehicle stability control offered.

Cons:

Not for the enthusiast. e-CVT robs some fun.

Low seating position makes getting in and out slightly harder.

It is an expensive offering.

Skoda Octavia RS245 (Rs 35.99 lakh)

Another Skoda offering, the Octavia RS245 was launched at Auto Expo 2020. It is the most powerful sedan on the list with an output figure of 245PS/370Nm. Skoda brought only 200 units of the sedan in India. It gets split headlamps with LED DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, and dual-zone climate control.

Pros:

Drool-worthy vRS badge and limited stock make it extremely desirable.

Almost sportscar-like performance and handling at a fraction of the cost.

All the comforts and practicality of a four-door sedan.

Cons:

Ride quality isn't the most comfortable.

Step on the gas pedal and efficiency goes out the window.

Limited numbers only.

*all prices ex-showroom

