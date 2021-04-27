Here Are Some Real-world Images Of The New Honda Civic Ahead Of Its Global Unveiling Tomorrow

Published On Apr 27, 2021 06:30 PM By Rohit for Honda Civic

The new Civic is seen with a sleek front grille and a large air dam in the front bumper

Honda will reveal the eleventh-gen Civic tomorrow.

Expected to get a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and a digital driver’s display.

No official word on powertrains but a petrol-hybrid is likely.

It probably will not arrive in India anytime soon.

Honda will take the wraps off the eleventh-gen Civic tomorrow. While the carmaker had revealed the production-spec model, it has now been spied sans camouflage, revealing key design elements.

Unlike earlier, the eleventh-gen sedan is seen with a sleek front grille (without chrome) flanked by elongated headlamps. Honda has increased the size of the air dam at the front to complement its sporty appeal. The spied model, however, sported a different set of alloy wheels than the production-ready model showcased earlier.

Going by the prototype sketch, we expect the sedan to get a simple yet elegant cabin. That said, it will be packed with features, including a 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, and auto AC.

While Honda has not yet revealed powertrain-related details of the new Civic, we expect it to get a new petrol-hybrid unit. As seen with previous Honda Civics, the performance-focused Type-R and Si variants should be in the offing.

Given how poorly the tenth-gen Civic fared in India (and was then discontinued), it is unlikely that Honda will immediately bring this new-generation model here. But if it does in the next couple of years, the sedan will rival the Hyundai Elantra and Skoda Octavia .

Image Source