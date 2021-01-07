Honda Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh On The Civic, City 2020, WR-V And Others In January 2021

Modified On Jan 07, 2021 08:58 AM By Rohit for Honda Amaze

Honda is also offering benefits on its MY2020 models including the now-discontinued Civic

The Civic gets maximum savings of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Honda is offering the fifth-gen City with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000.

Both the Jazz and WR-V are offered with discounts of up to Rs 40,000.

Honda is also offering additional discounts to existing customers.

All offers are valid until January 31, 2021.

Honda Cars India recently announced that it has terminated production at its Greater Noida plant. The carmaker used to manufacture its flagship sedan and SUV (Civic and CR-V) at this facility and hence, their production has now come to an end. However, if you are planning to buy the Civic, Honda is still offering various benefits on the sedan and other models in its lineup. All offers are valid until the end of the first month of 2021:

Honda Jazz

Offer Amount MY2020 Model MY2021 Model Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 30,000

The Jazz is offered with total benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

All variants of the hatchback get the aforementioned discounts.

Honda Amaze

Offer Amount MY2020 Model MY2021 Model Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 E.W. (4th & 5th year) Worth Rs 12,000 -- Total Benefits Up to Rs 37,000 Up to Rs 25,000

Both the petrol and diesel variants of the MY2020 and MY2021 Amaze get the above benefits.

Honda is still offering the Special and Exclusive Editions of the MY2020 Amaze. If you are looking for the Special Edition, you can grab either a cash discount of up to Rs 7,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Exclusive Edition, on the other hand, gets a cash discount of up to Rs 12,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Honda WR-V

Offer Amount MY2020 Model MY2021 Model Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 30,000

Honda is offering the petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V with total savings of up to Rs 40,000.

The WR-V Exclusive Edition gets a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, thereby offering total benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

Fifth-gen Honda City

Offer Amount MY2020 Model MY2021 Model Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 20,000

While the MY2020 model gets an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, the exchange bonus drops by Rs 10,000 if you are looking for a MY2021 City.

The above offer is applicable to both petrol and diesel variants of the fifth-gen City.

Honda Civic (MY2020 Model)

Offer Civic Petrol Civic Diesel Cash Discount Up to Rs 1 lakh Up to Rs 2.5 lakh

Honda is offering maximum savings of up to Rs 2.50 lakh on the Civic diesel variants this December.

The petrol variants of the Civic get the next highest savings of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Note: Besides the above mentioned offers, Honda is also offering additional loyalty and exchange benefits of Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively to existing Honda customers. Select corporate employees can also avail a corporate discount. We request you to contact the nearest Honda dealership for exact details as the above offers are likely to change depending on the location and variant.

