Published On Dec 27, 2020 10:18 AM By Sonny

We lost some models and variants while the launch timelines for a few others were announced

Mahindra discontinues base-spec variants: The second-gen Thar’s 6-seater variants, which had jump seats in the back and only came with the fixed soft top, have now been discontinued. The safer and better-equipped AX Opt and LX variants are the only ones on offer now. Find out more details and the new starting price of the Thar here.

Maruti builds Jimny at Gurugram plant: A few units of the Suzuki Jimny were reportedly assembled at Maruti’s facility, likely for export. The news comes ahead of an India-spec Jimny in the works for 2021. Find out if we’ll get the same model or a different version of the Jimny in India here.

Fortuner facelift launch scheduled: The facelifted version of the Toyota full-size SUV debuted in Thailand in mid-2020. It was expected to arrive here by the end of the year but the launch date has been confirmed for early January. To know what’s new for the Fortuner and the exact launch date, head over here.

Altroz turbo launch date: Tata’s premium hatchback offering has been fairly popular even though it’s still a long way from the segment’s stalwarts, Baleno and i20. However, the Altroz is about to get a new turbo-petrol engine and a dual-clutch automatic transmission and you can find out the launch date here.

Honda Civic, CR-V discontinued: The Greater Noida facility of Honda Cars India has stopped production as the carmaker has discontinued its premium offerings in India. Why? Read the company’s official statement and more details here.

