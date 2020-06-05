Best Compact SUV In India: Vote For Your Favourite

Published On Jun 05, 2020 04:21 PM By CarDekho for Kia Seltos

With as many as 12 SUVs to choose from, which one would you pick?

The love for SUVs in India continues to grow every year. As a result, many car brands have decided to focus on growing their SUV range on offer here. In order to make the SUV body type more affordable, they have become smaller and created the sub-4m and compact SUV segments. So, if you are in the market to pick a compact SUV, chances are you will end up confused with the range of models on sale. We have got our own Auto Premier League where you, the reader, gets to pick the best compact SUV on sale in India. Here’s a list of compact SUVs for you to pick from:

Mahindra Scorpio (Rs 12.39 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh)

Mahindra introduced the Scorpio nameplate in 2002. It is one of the most-rugged SUVs on sale in the segment with a ladder-frame chassis instead of a monocoque body. It is one of the few SUVs on the list that comes with a 7-seater configuration.

Pros:

Despite being an SUV, the Scorpio offers great city driveability.

Commands loads of road presence.

Cons:

Ride quality is bumpy and has a fair amount of body roll.

Poor ergonomics.

The fit and finish quality on the Scorpio is not up to the mark.

No automatic option

MG Hector (Rs 12.73 lakh to Rs 17.72 lakh)

MG’s first offering for Indian buyers, the Hector, is one of the largest SUVs when compared to its rivals. The Hector also features the biggest touchscreen system here. It is one of the SUVs that is well-loaded with features right from its base variant.

Pros:

Easy-to-drive petrol and diesel engines.

Safety across the range.

Generous cabin space.

Well-loaded with features even in the base variant.

Standard 5 year/unlimited kilometre warranty.

Buy back program powered by CarDekho.

Cons:

Design, while distinctive, may not be to everyone’s taste.

Gizmos could be more polished.

Interior quality is good but not great.

Seats could offer better underthigh support, even for people under 6ft tall.

Tata Harrier (Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh)

Tata launched the Harrier in January 2019, and it recently got an automatic option with the BS6 upgrade. Apart from that, it also gets a massive sunroof, 6-way adjustable powered driver’s seat, and an auto-dimming IRVM. It is one of the best-selling mid-size SUVs in the country.

Pros:

More power makes the Harrier's highway performance stronger.

6-speed AT is smooth, and adds convenience.

Cabin space is among the best. Proper 5-seater.

Imposing road presence, one of the best looking SUVs out there

Cons:

No petrol engine available. No AWD variant either.

New features limited to top-spec XZ+ variant only.

Ergonomic issues.

Nissan Kicks (Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh)

The Kicks got the BS6 upgrade recently and is now offered with a CVT gearbox along with a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. Its previous 1.5-litre diesel engine has been axed and it is now a petrol-only offering. The new engine gives it an edge over its rivals as it has become the most powerful SUV in the segment For now, It is the only SUV in Nissan India’s portfolio.

Pros:

Quality interior.

Noise insulation.

Mature ride.

360-degree parking assist.

Powerful new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine makes 156PS/254Nm.

Cons:

Ergonomic issues.

Feature misses like 6 airbags, auto dimming IRVM.

No diesel engine option.

Mahindra Bolero (Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh)

The Bolero is another Mahindra SUV to offer a 7-seater layout. It is renowned for its tough build quality when compared to its rivals. However, its feature list looks quite minimalistic when compared to other SUVs listed here.

Pros:

Tough build quality, hard to damage.

Built to take punishment.

Ride quality soft to suit no road conditions.

Cons:

Noisy cabin.

Utilitarian layout.

Little to no features.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

It is the only Maruti model to feature on this list. Until now, the S-Cross was available only with a diesel engine and a manual gearbox. However, that is set to change soon as Maruti is likely to launch the BS6 petrol-powered S-Cross in June. It will also be offered with the mild-hybrid tech and a 4-speed AT.

Pros:

Solid build quality.

Ride quality.

Lengthy feature list.

Cons:

No rear-AC vents.

No diesel engine option

Old school automatic

Hyundai Creta (Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh)

The Creta has been one of the best-selling compact SUVs since its launch. Now, Hyundai has launched the second-gen Creta that shares its engine options with its cousin, the Kia Seltos. It gets additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, and the latest version of Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech.

Pros:

One of the most feature-loaded compact SUVs.

Multiple engine and transmission combos.

Offers an expansive suite of connected features.

Improved rear seat experience.

Cons:

Automatic transmission limited to the top two variants.

Feature misses like 360-degree camera & front parking sensors.

Dual-tone colour only on the turbo-petrol variant.

Quirky styling may not please all

Renault Captur

It is one of the two compact SUVs offered by Renault in India and it is due to receive the BS6 update as a petrol-only model. Renault has revealed the facelifted Captur in Russia and is expected to launch it here later this year. It is likely to get minor cosmetic tweaks and feature updates along with a new engine option in India.

Pros:

Feature loaded.

Very flamboyant French crossover styling.

Ride quality is among the best in its class.

Cons:

Front seats are a bit too high-set. Will be uneasy for taller drivers.

No automatic transmission on offer.

No diesel engine on offer

Kia Seltos (Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.34 lakh)

Kia’s debut product for the Indian market has been an instant hit. It was the first model in its segment to get an in-built air purifier and a premium branded 8-speaker Bose audio system. Even though the Seltos goes neck-to-neck with its cousin, the Hyundai Creta, it still boasts of a few features that are not available in the latter. This includes a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, and a blind view monitor.

Pros:

Driver MID.

Cabin build and quality.

Lots to choose from.

Automatics with all three engines.

Cons:

Underthigh support.

Renault Duster (Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh)

The BS6 Duster was launched recently and is now a petrol-only offering with only a manual gearbox. Renault will also be launching the Duster Turbo soon powered by the same 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the Kicks along with feature additions such as remote cabin pre-cool and a bigger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new engine will also get the option of a new 7-step CVT.

Pros:

Competitively priced.

Imposing road presence

Mature ride quality

Cons:

Interior looks and feels basic.

Basic safety kit.

Loses out on the automatic and AWD option with the BS6 upgrade.

Mahindra XUV500 (Rs 13.19 lakh to Rs 17.69 lakh)

As seen in the case of the Renault Duster, the Mahindra XUV500 also lost its automatic and AWD option with the BS6 upgrade. While it was earlier offered in 12 variants, it is now available in just four. The next-gen XUV500 is expected to arrive by early-2021.

Pros:

In terms of performance, the XUV500 is an all-rounder.

Feature loaded.

The XUV500 has a lot of road presence.

Cons:

Quality of some of the switches and the AC vents aren’t up to the mark.

Even though it is a 7-seater SUV, the third row is not a comfortable place to be in.

With all seats up, the amount of space left for luggage is very less.

No automatic on offer

Jeep Compass (Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh)

The Compass is a rugged SUV that also qualifies as a comfortable family car. Jeep also offers the Trailhawk variant for the off-roading enthusiasts. It is a feature loaded offering with lots of comforts, choice of manual and automatic transmissions for both petrol and diesel engines, and a 2020 update with more connected tech is due to arrive in India in 2021.

Pros:

Off-road ability with intelligent shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system.

Jeep Compass has a powerful and frugal diesel engine.

Standard safety features.

Value for money.

Compact on the outside, spacious on the inside.

Cons:

Cruise control is limited to the AT variants.

Infotainment system prone to lag at times.

