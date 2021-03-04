  • Login / Register
Base-Spec Mahindra XUV500 W5 Variant Bookings On Hold

Published On Mar 04, 2021 08:03 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV500

For the time being the XUV500 is now available only in three variants - W7, W9 and W11 Optional

  • The base-spec W5 variant of the XUV500 is temporarily unavailable. 

  • The supply shortage has led to the unavailability of XUV500’s audio system. 

  • Now, the XUV500 is available in three variants priced from Rs 15.13 lakh up to Rs 19.56 lakh. 

  • It comes with a 155PS 2.2-litre diesel engine with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. 

  • Now, all the three variants are available with manual and automatic options. 

As you can see, Mahindra is facing some supply shortage issues which has led to an increased waiting period with some of its models. As per the latest development, the base-spec W5 variant of the Mahindra XUV500 has been discontinued temporarily. 

Its bookings have been currently kept on hold as Mahindra is facing issues with XUV500’s audio system unavailability. The XUV500 came with a 6-inch monochrome infotainment system (Non-touchscreen) with USB connectivity and Bluetooth. Orders made till February 2021 will be fulfilled and they are not taking new orders for now.

Now that the base-spec W5 variant has been put on hold, the W7 variant is the most affordable option. You have three variants to choose from - W7, W9 and W11 Optional. The prices now start at Rs 15.13 lakh, instead of Rs 13.83 lakh, going up to Rs 19.56 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift: First Drive Review

Features onboard the W7 variant include automatic AC, manually adjustable driver seat, reverse parking sensors, projector headlamps, all-wheel disc brakes, dual front airbags, cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start/stop, rain-sensing wipers and Android Auto (Apple CarPlay only on the top-spec W11 trim). The top-spec variants additionally offer an electric sunroof, Apple Carplay, Tyretronics, a rear parking camera, side and curtain airbags, hill hold/descent control and powered driver’s seat. 

The XUV500 uses a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 155PS and 360Nm, paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Now, all the three variants of the XUV500 are available with the option of manual and automatic transmissions. 

Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of the new-generation XUV500 this year. Seeing the supply shortage, we are expecting the launch to be delayed by some months. The 2021 XUV500 will sport new engines, more premium features and revised dimensions.

