Avail Discounts Of Up To Rs 22,000 On Two Toyota Cars This Diwali

Published On Oct 13, 2021 06:31 PM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza

Toyota’s popular models such as the Fortuner and Innova Crysta are still absent from the offers’ list

Maximum savings of up to Rs 22,000 offered on the Glanza.

Toyota is offering different discounts on the hatchback depending on the variant chosen.

The Urban Cruiser carries just an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

All offers are valid till the end of October 2021.

Toyota has joined the list of carmakers who have rolled out multiple offers on their offerings this Diwali. However, the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser are the only models that are being offered with benefits till the end of October.

Here’s a look:

Glanza

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 22,000

The above discounts are applicable to the top-spec V MT variant of the Glanza.

If you wish to buy the base-spec G MT variant, Toyota is offering the same corporate discount, but the cash discount goes down by Rs 5,000 while the exchange bonus goes up by the same margin.

The remaining variants get an exchange bonus of Rs 8,000, while the cash and corporate discounts remain the same as those offered on the G MT.

Toyota retails the premium hatchback from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Urban Cruiser

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

Toyota is offering the Urban Cruiser with just an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

The sub-4m SUV is priced between Rs 8.73 lakh and Rs 11.41 lakh.

Toyota recently discontinued its compact sedan, the Yaris, and is expected to replace it with the rebadged Maruti Ciaz (could be called the Belta) soon. Other expected upcoming Toyota models include the Hilux and the rebadged Maruti Ertiga, which could be christened as the Rumion. All new launches are likely to take place in 2022.

Note: The above offers are likely to vary depending on the location and variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Toyota dealership for more details.

Read More on : Glanza on road price