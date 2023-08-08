  • English
Avail Benefits Of Up To Rs 87,000 On Renault Cars This August

Modified On Aug 08, 2023 11:09 AM By Shreyash for Renault KWID

If you’re looking to buy a new Renault in Kerala, you can avail bigger cash discounts

Renault Kiger, Kwid and Triber

Renault has announced its August offers on all of its models. Most perks are being offered with the Kiger, followed by the Kwid and Triber. This time, the offers vary for customers living in Kerala and the rest of India. Let’s have a look at the model-wise offers, detailed below:

Kwid

Renault Kwid

Offers

Amount

All India

Kerala Specific

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 12,000

Up to Rs 12,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 57,000

Up to Rs 67,000

  • The discounts mentioned in the table are valid across all variants of the Renault Kwid, except the base-spec RXE trim.

  • However, customers can still avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 12,000 on the RXE trim of the Renault’s entry-level hatchback.

  • For Kerala customers, the cash discount further increases to Rs 25,000, while all other benefits remain the same.

  • The Kwid is priced from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh.

Triber

Renault Triber

Offers

Amount

  

All India

Kerala Specific

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 12,000

Up to Rs 12,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 52,000

Up to Rs 62,000

  • Just like with the Kwid, the Renault Triber is being offered with higher cash benefits for buyers in Kerala.

  • The RXE trim of the Renault MPV can only be had with a loyalty bonus.

  • Renault retails the Triber sub-4m MPV in the price range of Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh.

Kiger

Renault Kiger

Offers

Amount

All India

Kerala Specific

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 12,000

Up to Rs 12,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 77,000

Up to  87,000

  • The Renault Kiger is being offered with the highest savings this month, with maximum cash discount for Kerala customers.

  • For buyers in Kerala, the maximum cash discount of Rs 35,000 is only applicable on RXT and RXT (O) turbo models, which reduces to Rs 20,000 for top-spec RXZ variants and down to Rs 10,000 for the RXT(O).

  • Similarly, for Kiger buyers in the rest of India, the cash discount mentioned above is only valid on RXT and RXT(O) turbo variants, and reduces to Rs 10,000 for the RXZ trims.

  • The Kiger subcompact SUV is priced between Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 11.23 lakh.

Note

  • Renault is also providing a rural offer of Rs 5,000 on all cars, but it cannot be clubbed with corporate discount.

  • A discount of Rs 10,000 is also offered on all cars as a scrappage benefit.

  • Offers mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city of purchase, please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.

  • All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi

