Published On Aug 08, 2022 04:55 PM By Tarun for Audi Q3 2019

The new Q3 looks sportier and more premium but will be a petrol-only offering

New Audi Q3 is expected to go on sale in September.

To be longer and wider than the previous model.

Features a 10.1-inch touchscreen system and the latest version of Audi’s 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit.

To be powered by a 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DSG and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive.

Likely to be priced from around Rs 45 lakh.

Audi’s gearing up for another big launch of 2022: the new-gen Q3. Audi’s baby SUV was discontinued in April 2020 due to the BS6 emission norms kicking in. While it was rumoured to go on sale in March 2020, that’s when the pandemic hit us.

Just as true friendships go deeper than brunches. Go beyond with those who matter. The life beyond, coming soon to your city. #FutureIsAnAttitude pic.twitter.com/l9sASLaOoV — Audi India (@AudiIN) August 7, 2022

The second-gen Audi Q3 is longer and wider than its predecessor. The SUV now looks sharper and sportier, carrying the styling language that you see on bigger Audi SUVs like the Q5 and the facelifted Q7. The trademark vertical-slat grille is inspired by the Q8 SUV. The rear profile looks similar to the older Q3, especially with the wraparound tail lamps.

The new Q3 will feature a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Audi’s latest 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit infotainment system. Other creature comforts should include connected car technology, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, cruise control as well as powered front seats.

The main update for the Q3 will be on the powertrain front, as it sheds its TDI diesel branding. The SUV will now only get the Q2’s 190PS/320Nm 2-litre turbo-petrol, paired with a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch auto) gearbox. It will get Audi’s Quattro (all-wheel drive) system.

The 2022 Audi Q3 is expected to be priced from around Rs 45 lakh, and will rekindle its rivalry with the BMW X1 , Volvo XC40 , and Mercedes-Benz GLA.