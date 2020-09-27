Auction For First Mahindra Thar 2020 Ends On September 29, Bid At Rs 88.5 Lakh Mark

Published On Sep 27, 2020 11:59 AM By Akshit for Mahindra Thar

The auction will see all proceeds go to charity in the battle against COVID-19

The Thar #1 will be based on the range topping LX trim

It will get special additions such as Thar #1 badging with the owner’s initials along with the number ‘1’ embossed on the seats and the dashboard.

Mahindra will add an amount equal to the winning bid in the total amount to be donated.

The new Thar will be available to book on October 2 when it is set to launch.

What if we told you that the first ever second-gen Thar would be priced close to Rs 1 crore? You would probably unfollow us or at the very least, mock us. This, however, is no joke, but why would someone pay such a blasphemous amount for a Thar? The answer is simple: a good cause.

Mahindra is holding an auction for the new Thar ahead of its launch, with the current bid amount crossing Rs 88.5 lakh. The model on auction will be the serial no 1 second-gen Thar to be produced, and carries the moniker ‘Thar #1’. Registration requires a refundable deposit and all the proceeds of the auction will go to work against the pandemic through one of three foundations. Mahindra will contribute an amount equal to the amount of the highest bid at the closing bell on September 29. The initial date for this was September 27 but was extended after a good response.

The model on auction, the Thar #1, is based on the top-spec LX trim, and will get special embellishments to help it stand out. The buyer will get a choice of six colour options to choose from along with “Thar #1” badging on the exterior. The badging will also feature the owner’s initials. Inside, the number ‘1’ will be embossed on the seats and the dashboard.

Under the hood, it will be powered by a choice of two engines: a 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine or a 150PS 2.0-litre petrol unit. In the LX variant, both engines get an automatic gearbox but only the diesel gets the option of a manual transmission.

It will be offered in three trims: AX, AX Optional, and LX. Bookings for the Thar will open on October 2, when it is set to be launched with prices expected to begin from Rs 9.75 lakh onwards. It will lock horns with the upcoming Force Gurkha and Maruti Jimny.