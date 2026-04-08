All You Need To Know About The Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Ahead Of Its Unveil Tomorrow

Volkswagen is all set to unveil the updated Taigun facelift in India tomorrow. The Taigun has been one of the more driver-focused options in the compact SUV segment, and this update aims to improve its appeal with subtle design changes, more features and a small mechanical upgrade.

Exterior Design

The Taigun facelift keeps its overall shape but gets a few noticeable updates. At the front, it gets new LED headlamps with a slightly curvier design, an illuminated logo and a connected LED light bar along with a revised bumper that now features black inserts with chrome detailing. The design looks more in line with Volkswagen’s newer global SUVs.

From the side, the silhouette remains unchanged, but the facelift introduces new 17-inch alloy wheel designs, which add a fresh touch.

At the rear, changes are minimal. The SUV continues with its familiar design but gets connected LED tail lamps with new detailing, an illuminated VW logo and a slightly tweaked bumper.

Interior And Features

The overall cabin layout is expected to remain similar, but Volkswagen is likely to add new features. The facelift could get a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, possibly with AI-based features.

Image used is of the old Taigun for reference

Other expected additions include a panoramic sunroof and rear seat massaging function, which would be a big upgrade over the current model.

Existing features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, automatic climate control and cruise control are likely to be retained.

On the safety front, it will likely continue with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, parking sensors and a rear-view camera, along with all-wheel disc brakes.

Powertrain Options

The Taigun facelift is expected to continue with the same turbo-petrol engines but with a key update to the gearbox.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed automatic 7-speed DCT Power (PS) 115 PS 150 PS Torque (Nm) 178 Nm 250 Nm

DCT- dual clutch transmission (automatic)

The main change here is that the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is expected to get a new 8-speed automatic gearbox, replacing the current 6-speed unit.

Expected Price And Rivals

The current Taigun is priced between Rs 10.58 lakh and Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). With the update, the facelifted version is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Once launched, it will continue to rival SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster.