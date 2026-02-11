All You Need To Know About The New Fortuner Rival MG Majestor Ahead Of Its Unveil Tomorrow

JSW MG Motor India is set to unveil its new flagship SUV, the Majestor, after showcasing it in the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. It has been teased multiple times in recent weeks, while earlier spy shots gave an early look at its overall design. Globally, the same SUV has hit the markets under the MG Rakan name, offering a glimpse of what the India-spec version could look like. Ahead of its official unveiling tomorrow, here’s a closer look at the MG Majestor and its key details you need to know.

MG Majestor Design

The MG Majestor carries a distinctly bold and upright stance, highlighting its full-size SUV character. Teaser images show a large, squared-off front end with a prominent grille, flanked by slim LED lighting elements. A tall bonnet and chunky bumper design further emphasise its strong road presence.

From the side, the Majestor retains a boxy silhouette with pronounced wheel arches and a tall profile, which is typical of ladder-frame SUVs. The design focuses more on size and presence rather than sharp styling lines.

At the rear, connected LED tail lamps and a chunky bumper complete the overall look.

MG Majestor Interior

While MG has not officially revealed the India-spec interior of the Majestor, images of its international counterpart, the MG Rakan, offer a clear indication of what to expect. The cabin is likely to feature a dual-tone interior theme, though MG could offer a different colour combination for the Indian market. The overall layout appears modern, with a new dashboard design that uses boxy elements and a clean, horizontal layout.

The Majestor is also expected to focus on space and practicality, with a roomy cabin layout suited to a large SUV. Notably, the Rakan is offered in a three-row, seven-seat configuration, which could be carried over to the Majestor as well. Final details regarding the interior layout and colour options for the India-spec model will be confirmed at the time of its unveiling.

MG Majestor Features

While there are no clear indications yet about its feature set, the Majestor is expected to come equipped with a dual-screen setup for infotainment and the digital driver’s display. Other convenience features are likely to include heated and massaging front-row seats, a premium sound system, three-zone climate control, multiple wireless phone chargers, a powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof.

On the safety front, the Majestor is expected to offer six airbags, a 360-degree camera setup with front and rear parking sensors, and Level-2 ADAS.

MG Majestor Powertrain Specifications

The MG Majestor is expected to carry forward the same powertrain setup as the Gloster. This includes a 2.0-litre diesel engine offered in both single-turbo and twin-turbo configurations, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Higher variants are also likely to be offered with an all-wheel-drive system. Take a look at the engine specifications of both options in the table below:

Engine 2-litre diesel 2-litre twin-turbo diesel Transmission 8-speed AT* Power 161 PS 215 PS Torque 373 Nm 478 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive All-wheel drive

*AT - Automatic Torque Converter

MG may opt to offer the Majestor with only the twin-turbo diesel, making it flagship worthy for the Indian market.

MG Majestor Expected Pricing And Rivals

We expect the MG Majestor to be priced in the Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh range (ex-showroom). Once it goes on sale, the SUV will compete in the full-size SUV segment against rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.

What are your thoughts on the MG Majestor? Let us know in the comments below.