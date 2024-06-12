Modified On Jun 12, 2024 03:11 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

The mid-spec R2 variant of the Altroz Racer looks same as the top-spec R3 variant, and comes with features like 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and a sunroof

The Tata Altroz Racer is so far the most powerful iteration of the Altroz, sporting a 120 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Tata is offering the sportier version of Altroz in three variants: R1, R2, and R3. Let’s have a look at what the mid-spec R2 variant of the Tata Altroz Racer has to offer in these 7 images.

Front

The mid-spec R2 variant of the Tata Altroz Racer looks identical to its top-spec R3 counterpart. It features the same automatic projector headlights with LED DRLs and front fog lamps. Since this variant also gets a 360-degree camera, the front camera has been provided on the grille under the Tata logo.

Side

There’s no visible difference between the R2 and other variants of the Altroz Racer from the side. Just like other variants, the Altroz Racer R2 gets the same 16-inch blacked out alloy wheels, black-painted pillars and window line, and a ‘Racer’ badge on the front fenders. The ORVMs also house the side cameras of the 360-degree setup.

As seen on other Altroz Racer variants, its R2 trim also features black hood and dual white stripes running from the hood till the end of the roof. Unlike the entry-level R1 trim, this variant of the hatchback gets a single-pane sunroof.

Rear

As standard across the ‘Racer’ range of the Altroz, it gets an extended roof spoiler, rear defogger, and rear wiper with washer. There’s also an ‘i-turbo+’ moniker on the tailgate which suggests that it is even more powerful than the previously available Altroz i-turbo.

It also gets the dual-tip exhaust which has a sportier note than the regular version of the hatchback.

Interior

The Altroz Racer R2’s dashboard looks identical to that of its top-spec R3 variant. Its equipment list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker sound system (including four tweeters), a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, and orange theme ambient lighting on the dashboard.

The Altroz Racer R2 also comes with features such as automatic AC with rear vents, wireless phone charger, cruise control, and single-pane sunroof. However, it still misses out on features like ventilated front seats, air purifier, and connected car technology all of which are offered with the top-spec R3 variant of the Altroz Racer.

Its safety kit includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, rain sensing wiper, and electronic stability control (ESC).

This mid-spec R2 variant of the hatchback gets all-black leatherette seat upholstery, along with leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and front centre armrest. The seats get contrast orange stitching for sportier appeal.

Powertrain Details

This sportier version of the Altroz uses a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine derived from the Tata Nexon. This engine makes 120 PS and 170 Nm, and only comes paired with 6-speed manual transmission. However, Tata could offer the Altroz Racer with the option of an automatic transmission in future.

Price & Rivals

The R2 variant of the Tata Altroz Racer is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan India). It is a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line.

