Modified On Jun 11, 2024 04:13 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

Despite being an entry-level variant, the Altroz R1 is loaded with amenities like 10.25-inch touchscreen, an 8-speaker sound system, automatic AC, and six airbags

The Tata Altroz Racer is now on sale in India as a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line. It uses a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, and gets new styling elements and additional features. Tata is offering the sportier version of the Altroz in three: R1, R2, and R3. Here’s what the entry-level R1 variant of the hatchback looks like.

Front

The entry-level R1 variant of the Altroz Racer looks identical to its higher-spec counterparts. It gets the same automatic projector headlights, along with front fog lamps and LED DRLs. Since this is the entry-level variant of the Altroz Racer, it only misses out on the front-grille mounted camera for the 360-degree camera setup.

Side

From the side, all three pillars along with the window line have been blacked-out. It also gets the same 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels and blacked-out OVRMs (outside rear view mirror) as seen on higher-spec R2 and R3 variants of the hatchback. To differentiate it from the regular Altroz, a ‘Racer’ badge has been provided on the front fenders.

Also Check Out: Tata Altroz Racer R1 vs Hyundai i20 N Line N6: Specifications Comparison

It sports blacked-hood and dual white stripes running from the hood till the end of the roof.

Rear

Despite being an entry-level variant, the Altroz Racer R1 still comes with rear defogger and rear wiper with washer. It also gets an extended roof spoiler which is specific to the ‘Racer’ version of the hatchback. It also gets the dual tip exhaust which has a sportier note compared to the regular version of the hatchback.

The Altroz Racer also gets an ‘i-Turbo+’ badge on the tailgate, which indicates that this is the more powerful version of the previously available Altroz i-Turbo.

Interior

Disclaimer: The instrument cluster shown in the image is only offered with mid-spec R2 and top-spec R3 variants of the Tata Altroz Racer. It is not a part of the entry-level R1 variant’s equipment list.

The cabin of the entry-level R1 variant of the Altroz Racer is almost similar to that of its higher-spec counterparts. Features on board the Altroz Racer R1 includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It is also equipped with amenities like automatic AC with rear vents, cruise control, an 8-speaker sound system, and themed orange ambient lighting on the dashboard. Its safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD.

However, this particular variant misses out on features like wireless phone charging, air purifier, a sunroof, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, and a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display.

Even though it’s an entry-level trim of the Altroz Racer, it gets leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and front sliding armrest. However, it still doesn’t get ventilated front seats, which is reserved for the fully loaded R3 variant.

Powertrain

The Tata Altroz Racer uses a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. It makes 120 PS and 170 Nm, and only comes paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. Tata could offer the option of an automatic transmission with the Altroz Racer in future.

Price

The entry-level R1 variant of the Altroz Racer is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan India). It is a direct rival to the N6 variant of the Hyundai i20 N Line.

Read More on : Tata Altroz Racer on road price