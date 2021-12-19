All The Indian Cars Crash Tested By Global NCAP In 2021

Modified On Dec 20, 2021 09:55 AM By CarDekho for Tata Punch

The list is a mixed bag of models including an electric sedan and even a crossover MPV

Safety rating has rightfully become one of the most important aspects that one considers while buying a new car. Manufacturers have also realised the importance of safety features, and the market has come a long way in recent years as far as safety of occupants is concerned. Global NCAP’s ‘Safer Cars for India’ campaign has been an eye opener for buyers as well as the government.

As a part of the campaign, Global NCAP has been crash testing cars sold in India since 2014, with new cars being added to the list every now and then. We have put together a list of cars that were tested by the organisation in 2021, along with their scores. Take a look -

Tata Tigor EV

Tested: August 2021

Score: 4 stars

The Tigor EV is Tata Motors’ most affordable fully electric car in India, with a base price of Rs 11.99 lakh that goes up to Rs 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors is known for making some of the safest cars in the country in recent times, and the Tigor EV is no different.

The Tigor EV was recently crash tested by Global NCAP #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, and the electric sedan secured a 4-star safety rating. Both the adult and child occupant tests received 4 stars, however, the bodyshell integrity was rated unstable. The Tigor EV’s safety suite consists of two airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control and rear parking sensors.

Renault Triber

Tested: June 2021

Score: 4 stars

The Triber is one of the top-selling Renault cars in India, thanks to its value-for-money proposition. But the affordable price tag of the sub-4m crossover MPV does not mean that Renault has cut corners on the safety front. The top-end variant of the Triber comes equipped with four airbags, ABS with EBD, speed-sensing door lock, impact-sensing unlock as well as rear parking sensors.

The Triber scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash test for adult occupant protection, and three stars for child occupant protection, with the bodyshell integrity deemed unstable, incapable of withstanding further loadings.

Tata Punch

Tested: October 2021

Score: 5 stars

Upon its arrival in October this year, the Tata Punch was crash tested by Global NCAP, and the micro SUV came out with flying colours. The Punch went on to become the safest car in the Indian market for a brief period, with the highest ever score of 16.453 (out of 17) for adult occupant protection, securing a perfect five-star rating.

Meanwhile the child occupant protection received 4 stars with a score of 40.89 (out of 49). On the safety front, the Tata Punch comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX anchorages, ABS with EBD and Brake Sway Control, rear parking sensors and a reverse camera.

Mahindra XUV700

Tested: November 2021

Score: 5 stars

After being tested for months and months, the Mahindra XUV700 was finally launched in the country in August this year. Soon after its launch, the mid-size SUV was crash tested by Global NCAP and crowned the safest car in India. The XUV700 scored 16.03 out of 17 points in adult occupant protection, and 41.66 out of 49 points in child occupant protection.

Overall, the car secured a perfect 5-star safety rating, with the bodyshell integrity rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings. It should be noted that the base variant of the XUV700 was crash tested by Global NCAP that comes equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed sensitive door locks, ISOFIX anchorages and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: What Does Your Car's NCAP Safety Rating Really Mean?

Do note that the XUV700 is one of the few cars in India to be offered with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which includes features like emergency autonomous braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more. The higher-end variants also come with a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, side airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, and reverse camera.

Read More on : Tata Punch AMT