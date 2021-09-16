All The Hyundai i20 N Line’s Accessories With Prices

Modified On Sep 16, 2021 10:30 AM By Rohit for Hyundai i20 N Line

If you aren’t sold on the sporty-looking hatch already, Hyundai has got multiple interior and exterior accessories on offer

Interior accessories include backseat and boot organiser, a car vacuum cleaner, and 3D floor and boot mats.

Exterior accessories include door side moulding, headlamp and tail lamp garnish, and body cover.

Hyundai retails the i20 N Line from Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

In India, the Hyundai i20 N Line is available in two trims: N6 and N8, priced between Rs 9.84 lakh and Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The top model retails at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the top-spec i20. You can check out how the i20 N Line's prices compare to its rivals here.

Hyundai is offering a wide range of single-unit exterior and interior accessories on the sportier i20. These are:

Accessory Item Price Door side moulding- black Rs 2,989 Headlamp garnish- black Rs 699 Tail lamp garnish- black Rs 899 Headlamp garnish- carbon finish Rs 2,199 ORVM garnish- chrome finish Rs 1,999 Tail lamp garnish- chrome finish Rs 2,899 Side scoop Rs 999 Tyre valve cap Rs 124 Bumper corner protector Rs 1,299 Door visor Rs 1,999 Mud guard Rs 699 Door edge guard Rs 259 to Rs 459 Premium body cover Rs 1,799 Door striker cover Rs 359 Standard carpet mat Rs 939 Two-tone mat Rs 1,999 3D floor mat Rs 2,099 Designer floor mat Rs 6,899 3D boot mat Rs 1,299 Sunshades Rs 649 to Rs 1,699 Scuff plate Rs 999 Cupholder coaster Rs 189 Seatbelt cover Rs 379 to Rs 399 Car perfume Rs 276 to Rs 389 Mobile charger Rs 688 to Rs 856 Air purifier Rs 5,999 Backseat organiser Rs 799 Boot organiser Rs 1,652 Emergency safety kit Rs 4,999 Car vacuum cleaner Rs 1,999 Car document organiser Rs 429 Tyre inflator Rs 3,043 Tyre puncture kit Rs 299 Seat gap filler Rs 360 Tissue box Rs 599 Car care kit Rs 1,399

The i20 N Line gets the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120PS/172Nm) as the regular i20, with the option of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT.

These similarities aside, the i20 N Line gets a bunch of cosmetic upgrades over the standard hatchback. These include a new chequered-flag inspired grille, redesigned front bumper, dual-tip exhaust, and new alloys. There’s generous use of the ‘N Line’ badges and red highlights, which are carried forward to the cabin as well. The hatch has an all-black interior with red stitching on the seats, red ambient lighting in the footwells, a new ‘N’ steering wheel, and ‘N’ logo on the gear selector and front seats.

The i20 N Line's only direct rivals are the VW Polo GT and Tata Altroz Turbo.

