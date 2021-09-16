All The Hyundai i20 N Line’s Accessories With Prices
If you aren’t sold on the sporty-looking hatch already, Hyundai has got multiple interior and exterior accessories on offer
-
Interior accessories include backseat and boot organiser, a car vacuum cleaner, and 3D floor and boot mats.
-
Exterior accessories include door side moulding, headlamp and tail lamp garnish, and body cover.
-
Hyundai retails the i20 N Line from Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
In India, the Hyundai i20 N Line is available in two trims: N6 and N8, priced between Rs 9.84 lakh and Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The top model retails at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the top-spec i20. You can check out how the i20 N Line's prices compare to its rivals here.
Hyundai is offering a wide range of single-unit exterior and interior accessories on the sportier i20. These are:
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Door side moulding- black
|
Rs 2,989
|
Headlamp garnish- black
|
Rs 699
|
Tail lamp garnish- black
|
Rs 899
|
Headlamp garnish- carbon finish
|
Rs 2,199
|
ORVM garnish- chrome finish
|
Rs 1,999
|
Tail lamp garnish- chrome finish
|
Rs 2,899
|
Side scoop
|
Rs 999
|
Tyre valve cap
|
Rs 124
|
Bumper corner protector
|
Rs 1,299
|
Door visor
|
Rs 1,999
|
Mud guard
|
Rs 699
|
Door edge guard
|
Rs 259 to Rs 459
|
Premium body cover
|
Rs 1,799
|
Door striker cover
|
Rs 359
|
Standard carpet mat
|
Rs 939
|
Two-tone mat
|
Rs 1,999
|
3D floor mat
|
Rs 2,099
|
Designer floor mat
|
Rs 6,899
|
3D boot mat
|
Rs 1,299
|
Sunshades
|
Rs 649 to Rs 1,699
|
Scuff plate
|
Rs 999
|
Cupholder coaster
|
Rs 189
|
Seatbelt cover
|
Rs 379 to Rs 399
|
Car perfume
|
Rs 276 to Rs 389
|
Mobile charger
|
Rs 688 to Rs 856
|
Air purifier
|
Rs 5,999
|
Backseat organiser
|
Rs 799
|
Boot organiser
|
Rs 1,652
|
Emergency safety kit
|
Rs 4,999
|
Car vacuum cleaner
|
Rs 1,999
|
Car document organiser
|
Rs 429
|
Tyre inflator
|
Rs 3,043
|
Tyre puncture kit
|
Rs 299
|
Seat gap filler
|
Rs 360
|
Tissue box
|
Rs 599
|
Car care kit
|
Rs 1,399
The i20 N Line gets the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120PS/172Nm) as the regular i20, with the option of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT.
-
-
These similarities aside, the i20 N Line gets a bunch of cosmetic upgrades over the standard hatchback. These include a new chequered-flag inspired grille, redesigned front bumper, dual-tip exhaust, and new alloys. There’s generous use of the ‘N Line’ badges and red highlights, which are carried forward to the cabin as well. The hatch has an all-black interior with red stitching on the seats, red ambient lighting in the footwells, a new ‘N’ steering wheel, and ‘N’ logo on the gear selector and front seats.
The i20 N Line's only direct rivals are the VW Polo GT and Tata Altroz Turbo.
