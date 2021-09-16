All The Hyundai i20 N Line’s Accessories With Prices

HomeNew CarsNewsAll The Hyundai i20 N Line’s Accessories With Prices
Modified On Sep 16, 2021 10:30 AM

If you aren’t sold on the sporty-looking hatch already, Hyundai has got multiple interior and exterior accessories on offer

  • Interior accessories include backseat and boot organiser, a car vacuum cleaner, and 3D floor and boot mats.

  • Exterior accessories include door side moulding, headlamp and tail lamp garnish, and body cover.

  • Hyundai retails the i20 N Line from Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

In India, the Hyundai i20 N Line is available in two trims: N6 and N8, priced between Rs 9.84 lakh and Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The top model retails at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the top-spec i20. You can check out how the i20 N Line's prices compare to its rivals here.

Hyundai is offering a wide range of single-unit exterior and interior accessories on the sportier i20. These are:

Accessory Item

Price

Door side moulding- black

Rs 2,989

Headlamp garnish- black

Rs 699

Tail lamp garnish- black

Rs 899

Headlamp garnish- carbon finish

Rs 2,199

ORVM garnish- chrome finish

Rs 1,999

Tail lamp garnish- chrome finish

Rs 2,899

Side scoop

Rs 999

Tyre valve cap

Rs 124

Bumper corner protector

Rs 1,299

Door visor

Rs 1,999

Mud guard

Rs 699

Door edge guard

Rs 259 to Rs 459

Premium body cover

Rs 1,799

Door striker cover

Rs 359

Standard carpet mat

Rs 939

Two-tone mat

Rs 1,999

3D floor mat

Rs 2,099

Designer floor mat

Rs 6,899

3D boot mat

Rs 1,299

Sunshades

Rs 649 to Rs 1,699

Scuff plate

Rs 999

Cupholder coaster

Rs 189

Seatbelt cover

Rs 379 to Rs 399

Car perfume

Rs 276 to Rs 389

Mobile charger

Rs 688 to Rs 856

Air purifier

Rs 5,999

Backseat organiser

Rs 799

Boot organiser

Rs 1,652

Emergency safety kit

Rs 4,999

Car vacuum cleaner

Rs 1,999

Car document organiser

Rs 429

Tyre inflator

Rs 3,043

Tyre puncture kit

Rs 299

Seat gap filler

Rs 360

Tissue box

Rs 599

Car care kit

Rs 1,399

The i20 N Line gets the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120PS/172Nm) as the regular i20, with the option of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT.

These similarities aside, the i20 N Line gets a bunch of cosmetic upgrades over the standard hatchback. These include a new chequered-flag inspired grille, redesigned front bumper, dual-tip exhaust, and new alloys. There’s generous use of the ‘N Line’ badges and red highlights, which are carried forward to the cabin as well. The hatch has an all-black interior with red stitching on the seats, red ambient lighting in the footwells, a new ‘N’ steering wheel, and ‘N’ logo on the gear selector and front seats.

The i20 N Line's only direct rivals are the VW Polo GT and Tata Altroz Turbo.

