Published On Aug 25, 2021 03:43 PM By Rohit for Hyundai i20 N Line

The i20 N Line will be sold in two trims: N6 and N8

Hyundai will offer the entry-level N6 i20 N Line with only the iMT gearbox.

It is accepting bookings for the sportier hatch for Rs 25,000.

The i20 N Line will come in four monotone and two dual tone options.

Standard features include a sunroof, rear camera, and cruise control.

It will be powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with tweaks to the suspension and steering for a sportier experience.

Hyundai is expected to price the i20 N Line from Rs 11 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Hyundai is looking to widen its Indian portfolio by introducing the N Line models, starting with the i20 N Line with prices set to be revealed on September 2. Hyundai has already unveiled the India-spec i20 N Line which will be available in two broad trims -- N6 and N8. Let’s see what each has to offer:

But before that, let’s get the technical aspects out of the way:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120PS Torque 172Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) Fuel Efficiency 20kmpl (iMT), 20.25kmpl (DCT) Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres

Colour Options:

Thunder Blue

Fiery Red

Titan Grey

Polar White

Thunder Blue with Black Roof

Fiery Red with Black Roof

The variant-wise engine and gearbox combo will be as follows:

Variant Engine and Transmission N6 1-litre turbo iMT N8 1-litre turbo iMT and 1-litre turbo DCT

While the i20 N Line will be available in a total of six variants, the base-spec N6 trim will only be offered with the iMT gearbox. The top-spec N8 trim will get both iMT and DCT options.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise details:











Trim Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Features and Technology Safety N6 Auto-halogen headlamps,

front projector fog lamps,

LED tail lamps,

Chequered flag pattern in the front grille,

16-inch dual-tone alloys with N logo,

Dual tip exhaust,

Sporty spoiler with side wings,

Red highlights on the front skid plate and side skirts,

Black finish on the tailgate and ORVMs,

N Line badge on the front grille, side fenders and tailgate,

ORVM-mounted turn indicators,

Shark fin antenna Black interior with red highlights and cross stitching,

N logo on the seats and steering-wheel,

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob with N logo,

Metal pedals,

Parcel tray,

Dark finished inside door handles,

Sunglass holder,

Adjustable front seat headrest,

Height-adjustable driver seat,

Fixed rear seat headrests,

Fixed front armrest,

Digital instrument cluster with MID Sunroof,

Cruise control,

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs,

Manual AC with rear AC vents,

Tilt and telescopic steering,

12V front power socket,

Rear USB charger 8-inch touchscreen system,

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay,

Four-speaker sound system with two tweeters,

USB and Bluetooth connectivity,

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls,

Voice recognition,

Audio remote application Dual front airbags,

tyre pressure monitoring system,

ABS with EBD,

ESC,

front (with red brake calipers) and rear disc brakes,

hill assist,

rear parking sensors,

a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines,

day/night IRVM,

rear defogger with timer,

front seat belt with pretensioner and reminder,

ISOFIX child seat mounts,

speed alert. N8 Over the N6- LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

cornering lamps Over the N6- Paddle shifters (DCT only),

Red ambient lighting,

Rear seat armrest,

Adjustable rear headrests,

Sliding front armrest Over the N6- Voice-operated sunroof,

puddle lamps with welcome function,

push button start/stop,

wireless phone charging with cooling pad,

auto AC, rear wiper and washer,

front USB charger,

boot lamp Over the N6- A 10.25-inch touchscreen unit,

a 7-speaker Bose sound system with sub-woofer,

multi-device Bluetooth connectivity,

BlueLink connected car tech,

BlueLink integrated smartwatch app Over the N6- Side and curtain airbags,

auto-dimming IRVM,

burglar alarm,

hotkeys on IRVM,

height-adjustable front seatbelts

Hyundai is accepting bookings for the i20 N Line for Rs 25,000. We expect the sportier hatchback to be priced at Rs 11 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). Its only direct rivals will be the Volkswagen Polo GT and Tata Altroz Turbo.

