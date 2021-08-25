HomeNew CarsNewsHyundai i20 N Line: Which Variant To Pick?
Hyundai i20 N Line: Which Variant To Pick?

Published On Aug 25, 2021 03:43 PM By Rohit for Hyundai i20 N Line

The i20 N Line will be sold in two trims: N6 and N8

  • Hyundai will offer the entry-level N6 i20 N Line with only the iMT gearbox.

  • It is accepting bookings for the sportier hatch for Rs 25,000.

  • The i20 N Line will come in four monotone and two dual tone options.

  • Standard features include a sunroof, rear camera, and cruise control.

  • It will be powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with tweaks to the suspension and steering for a sportier experience.

  • Hyundai is expected to price the i20 N Line from Rs 11 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Hyundai is looking to widen its Indian portfolio by introducing the N Line models, starting with the i20 N Line with prices set to be revealed on September 2. Hyundai has already unveiled the India-spec i20 N Line which will be available in two broad trims -- N6 and N8. Let’s see what each has to offer:

But before that, let’s get the technical aspects out of the way:

Hyundai i20 N Line Detailed In 12 Pics

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

120PS

Torque

172Nm

Transmission

6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic)

Fuel Efficiency

20kmpl (iMT), 20.25kmpl (DCT)

Fuel Tank Capacity

37 litres

Colour Options:

Hyundai i20 N Line

  • Thunder Blue

  • Fiery Red

  • Titan Grey

  • Polar White

  • Thunder Blue with Black Roof

  • Fiery Red with Black Roof

The variant-wise engine and gearbox combo will be as follows:

Variant

Engine and Transmission

N6

1-litre turbo iMT

N8

1-litre turbo iMT and 1-litre turbo DCT

While the i20 N Line will be available in a total of six variants, the base-spec N6 trim will only be offered with the iMT gearbox. The top-spec N8 trim will get both iMT and DCT options.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise details:

Trim

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Features and Technology

Safety

N6
  • Auto-halogen headlamps,

  • front projector fog lamps, 

  • LED tail lamps,

  • Chequered flag pattern in the front grille,

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloys with N logo,

  • Dual tip exhaust,

  • Sporty spoiler with side wings,

  • Red highlights on the front skid plate and side skirts,

  • Black finish on the tailgate and ORVMs, 

  • N Line badge on the front grille, side fenders and tailgate,

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators,

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Black interior with red highlights and cross stitching,

  • N logo on the seats and steering-wheel,

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob with N logo,

  • Metal pedals,

  • Parcel tray,

  • Dark finished inside door handles,

  • Sunglass holder,

  • Adjustable front seat headrest,

  • Height-adjustable driver seat,

  • Fixed rear seat headrests,

  • Fixed front armrest,

  • Digital instrument cluster with MID

  • Sunroof,

  • Cruise control,

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs,

  • Manual AC with rear AC vents,

  • Tilt and telescopic steering,

  • 12V front power socket,

  • Rear USB charger

  • 8-inch touchscreen system,

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay,

  • Four-speaker sound system with two tweeters,

  • USB and Bluetooth connectivity,

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls,

  • Voice recognition,

  • Audio remote application

  • Dual front airbags,

  • tyre pressure monitoring system,

  • ABS with EBD,

  • ESC,

  • front (with red brake calipers) and rear disc brakes,

  • hill assist,

  • rear parking sensors,

  • a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines,

  • day/night IRVM,

  • rear defogger with timer,

  • front seat belt with pretensioner and reminder,

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts,

  • speed alert.

N8

Over the N6-

  • LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

  • cornering lamps 

Over the N6-

  • Paddle shifters (DCT only), 

  • Red ambient lighting,

  • Rear seat armrest,

  • Adjustable rear headrests, 

  • Sliding front armrest

Over the N6-

  • Voice-operated sunroof,

  • puddle lamps with welcome function,

  • push button start/stop,

  • wireless phone charging with cooling pad,

  • auto AC, rear wiper and washer,

  • front USB charger,

  • boot lamp

Over the N6-

  • A 10.25-inch touchscreen unit,

  • a 7-speaker Bose sound system with sub-woofer,

  • multi-device Bluetooth connectivity,

  • BlueLink connected car tech,

  • BlueLink integrated smartwatch app

Over the N6-

  • Side and curtain airbags,

  • auto-dimming IRVM,

  • burglar alarm,

  • hotkeys on IRVM,

  • height-adjustable front seatbelts

Hyundai is accepting bookings for the i20 N Line for Rs 25,000. We expect the sportier hatchback to be priced at Rs 11 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). Its only direct rivals will be the Volkswagen Polo GT and Tata Altroz Turbo.

    We need your city to customize your experience