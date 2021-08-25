Hyundai i20 N Line: Which Variant To Pick?
Published On Aug 25, 2021 03:43 PM By Rohit for Hyundai i20 N Line
The i20 N Line will be sold in two trims: N6 and N8
-
Hyundai will offer the entry-level N6 i20 N Line with only the iMT gearbox.
-
It is accepting bookings for the sportier hatch for Rs 25,000.
-
The i20 N Line will come in four monotone and two dual tone options.
-
Standard features include a sunroof, rear camera, and cruise control.
-
It will be powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with tweaks to the suspension and steering for a sportier experience.
-
Hyundai is expected to price the i20 N Line from Rs 11 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).
Hyundai is looking to widen its Indian portfolio by introducing the N Line models, starting with the i20 N Line with prices set to be revealed on September 2. Hyundai has already unveiled the India-spec i20 N Line which will be available in two broad trims -- N6 and N8. Let’s see what each has to offer:
But before that, let’s get the technical aspects out of the way:
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
120PS
|
Torque
|
172Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic)
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
20kmpl (iMT), 20.25kmpl (DCT)
|
Fuel Tank Capacity
|
37 litres
Colour Options:
-
Thunder Blue
-
Fiery Red
-
Titan Grey
-
Polar White
-
Thunder Blue with Black Roof
-
Fiery Red with Black Roof
The variant-wise engine and gearbox combo will be as follows:
|
Variant
|
Engine and Transmission
|
N6
|
1-litre turbo iMT
|
N8
|
1-litre turbo iMT and 1-litre turbo DCT
While the i20 N Line will be available in a total of six variants, the base-spec N6 trim will only be offered with the iMT gearbox. The top-spec N8 trim will get both iMT and DCT options.
Here’s a look at the variant-wise details:
|
Trim
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Features and Technology
|
Safety
|
N6
|
|
|
|
|
|
N8
|
Over the N6-
|
Over the N6-
|
Over the N6-
|
Over the N6-
|
Over the N6-
Hyundai is accepting bookings for the i20 N Line for Rs 25,000. We expect the sportier hatchback to be priced at Rs 11 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). Its only direct rivals will be the Volkswagen Polo GT and Tata Altroz Turbo.
