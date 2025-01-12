Toyota, Lexus, And BYD Cars You Can Check Out At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

While Lexus will showcase a couple of concepts, Toyota and BYD will present upcoming SUVs expected to launch in India by the end of the year

Toyota, along with its luxury sub-brand Lexus, is preparing to unveil a couple of SUVs and concept models at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo. Chinese automaker BYD will also participate in the 2025 Auto Expo, showcasing an all-electric SUV. Notably, these brands will also likely present models from their existing lineup at the event.

While you can visit the expo at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, between January 19 and January 22, 2025, to explore all the showcases, we highlight the new models that Toyota, Lexus, and BYD will unveil at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

New Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (Prado)

Toyota recently confirmed that the new Land Cruiser 250 will be revealed at the Auto Expo 2025. Upon launch, it will be positioned below the Land Cruiser 300 and is likely to be called the Land Cruiser Prado. We are not yet sure which engine options will be offered in India, however, globally, the Land Cruiser 250 is available with multiple petrol and diesel powertrains, including options coupled to hybrid tech. For reference, the top-spec 2.4-litre turbo-petrol hybrid powertrain puts out 330 PS and 630 Nm.

Toyota Fortuner Hybrid

The Toyota Fortuner is expected to receive hybrid technology for its 2.8-litre diesel engine in our market. Toyota launched the Fortuner hybrid in South Africa last year, and it is likely to be showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. It features a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces 201 PS (the current diesel engine produces 204 PS), and 500 Nm. No changes are expected in terms of features or design.

Also Read: Here Are All The Kia, Mahindra, And MG Cars Set To Debut At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Lexus LF-ZC Concept

Lexus will make the India debut of the LF-ZC Concept at the Bharat Mobility Expo. It is a concept version of an all-electric sedan, featuring an aggressive design with a minimalist interior. Lexus claims that the LF-ZC's design boasts improved aerodynamics, while its low center of gravity focuses on improved driving dynamics. It also features the new Arene OS, which combines AI chat functionality to the driver's preferences, for enhanced driving experience.

Lexus ROV Concept

Lexus will also showcase the concept version of the ROV, or Recreational Off-highway Vehicle. It is equipped with a 1-litre hydrogen-powered engine that focuses on low carbon emissions while delivering enough torque in off-road conditions. The ROV Concept boasts a protective cage, exposed suspension, and off-road tyres, all built to handle rough terrains.

Lexus NX and RX

Among their existing lineup, Lexus will present the NX and RX SUVs at the 2025 Auto Expo. Prices for the NX start from Rs 67.35 lakh (ex-showroom), while the RX is priced from Rs 95.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The NX is powered by a 244 PS 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine, while the RX offers two engine options, a 250 PS 2.5-litre petrol and a 371 PS 2.4-litre petrol-hybrid.

BYD Sealion 7

BYD will unveil the Sealion 7 electric SUV at the 2025 Auto Expo, which is expected to launch in India by the first quarter of 2025. The Sealion 7 shares its styling with the Seal electric sedan, featuring sleek LED headlights and tail lights along with a sporty silhouette. Globally, it is offered with multiple battery pack options, delivering a claimed range of up to 502 km. Powertrain specifications for the India-spec model are yet to be confirmed.

Which of the above-mentioned models are you looking most forward to at the 2025 Auto Expo? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.