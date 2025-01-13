VinFast To Reveal Multiple Electric Vehicles At Auto Expo 2025

The Vietnamese EV maker will be showcasing a range of electric vehicles, including the 3-door VF3 SUV and the VF Wild pickup truck concept

It was only recently that VinFast confirmed its debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Vietnamese EV maker has now announced that it will be showcasing multiple electric vehicles at the auto show, including the small VF3 and VF9. We also expect the VF7 to be present at its pavilion as was hinted at in the online teasers. Let’s check out the key details of each model:

VinFast VF3

The VF3 is a small 3-door SUV measuring 3,190 metres long, having a wheelbase of 2,075 mm and a ground clearance of 191 mm. It has an 18.64 kWh battery pack having a claimed range of up to 215 km. It gets a single rear axle-mounted 43.5 PS/110 Nm electric motor. It can be fast-charged from 10 to 70 percent in 36 minutes.

VinFast VF9

VinFast has also divulged that it will be bringing the big 7-seater VF9 SUV to the auto event. It measures over 5.1 metres long, has a wheelbase of over 3.1 metres and a ground clearance of up to 183.5 mm. It comes with a 123 kWh battery pack having a claimed range of up to 531 km. VinFast has provided it with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup, thanks to the dual electric motors that put out 408 PS and 620 Nm (combined). Its battery can be topped up from 10 to 70 percent in 35 minutes using a DC fast charger.

Also Read: Toyota, Lexus, And BYD Cars You Can Check Out At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

VinFast VF Wild

Another model that VinFast confirmed for showcase is the VF Wild that was revealed for the US market in the first half of 2024. The electric pickup truck concept is over 5.3 metres long and measures 1,997 mm wide. Its bed (payload bay) can expand from five to eight feet with the rear seats folded down automatically. Being a concept, its final production-spec details are yet to be ascertained. The concept features a fixed panoramic glass roof and digital ORVMs.

VinFast VF7

We also expect to see the VF7 SUV to be present at VinFast’s pavilion at the Auto Expo 2025. It is a 5-seater electric SUV measuring 4,545 mm and having a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. It gets 59.6 kWh and 75.3 kWh battery pack choices, offering a claimed range of up to 498 km. Globally, it is offered with both front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) options.

A Brief About VinFast

VinFast is a Vietnamese EV maker who is relatively new in the auto industry. It started operations in 2017 and is the only carmaker in Vietnam to have expanded to other global markets. In 2021, VinFast introduced three electric cars, two new electric scooters, and an electric bus in Vietnam. Out of the three cars, two of them were for the global markets, and in 2022, the brand set up its showrooms in the US, Europe and Canada. In 2024, the carmaker confirmed its entry into India and began the construction of its EV manufacturing plant In Tamil Nadu.

With the lineup that it has announced, it looks like the Vietnamese EV maker could have big plans for our market. What do you think about VinFast’s entry into India? Let us know in the comments.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.