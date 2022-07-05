All MG Astor Variants Now Available Without Some Safety Features For A Lesser Amount

Published On Jul 05, 2022 05:12 PM By Tarun for MG Astor

All the four variants are now available with ‘EX’ versions, but you still have the original variants alongside

Now available with Style EX, Super EX, Smart EX, and Sharp EX variants.

These new variants demand Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 less than the original four variants.

ESC, traction control, hill hold/descent control, blind spot detection, and lane-keep assist deleted from these variants.

The EX variants are available only with the petrol-manual combination; automatic transmissions are reserved for the original variants.

MG has introduced four new variants for the Astor compact SUV with the ‘EX’ suffix. These new variants are based on the existing four variants - Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp - but they offer fewer safety features with a minor price cut.

Here are the new variants and their prices:

MG Astor Original Variants EX Variants Difference Style Rs 10.28 lakh Rs 10.22 lakh ( - Rs 6000) Super Rs 11.96 lakh Rs 11.9 lakh ( - Rs 6000) Smart Rs 13.58 lakh Rs 13.52 lakh ( - Rs 6000) Sharp Rs 14.58 lakh Rs 14.46 lakh (- Rs 12000)

The new variants are more affordable by Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 and can be had only with the petrol-manual combination. The automatic transmission options will be reserved for the original four variants. This move seems to be carried out due to the ongoing semiconductor issues. For those who are ready to forego the missing features, they might get the ‘EX’ variants delivered quicker.

Following are the safety features that are missing in these ‘EX’ variants:

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction control

Hill hold control

Hill descent control

Blind spot detection (Sharp only) (ADAS)

Lane change assist (Sharp only) (ADAS)

Rear cross traffic alert (Sharp only) (ADAS)

Besides that, the MG Astor is equipped with safety equipment such as up to six airbags, all four disc brakes, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot detection, automatic emergency braking, and high-beam assist.

The MG Astor is available with 110PS, 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol and 140PS, 1.3-litre, turbo-petrol engines. While the naturally aspirated motor gets 6-speed manual and 8-step CVT transmissions, the turbo-petrol unit gets a 6-speed AT as standard.

MG retails the Astor from Rs 10.22 lakh to Rs 18.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It goes against the might of Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , and the upcoming Toyota Hyryder and Maruti’s compact SUV.

