Published On Feb 13, 2022 10:00 AM By Rohit for MG Astor

The Astor Turbo is provided only with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Let’s see what the turbo-auto combine has to offer in terms of real-world fuel efficiency

MG offers the Astor with two petrol engine options: a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol (with a 6-speed AT) and the other a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (with 6-speed MT and CVT options). We’ve tested the turbo-petrol version of the SUV, and in this report, we find out how frugal it turned out in the real world (compared to its claimed figures).

But first, a few important numbers:

Engine

1.3-litre Turbo-petrol

Power

140PS

Torque

220Nm

Transmission

6-speed AT

Claimed fuel efficiency

N.A.

Tested fuel efficiency (City)

9.47kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (Highway)

14.33kmpl

MG hasn’t shared the ARAI-claimed figure of the Astor Turbo. As per our tests, the SUV couldn’t even deliver 10kmpl in the city.

Let’s see the fuel economy you can expect depending on your usage:

Mileage

City:Highway (50:50)

City:Highway (25:75)

City:Highway (75:25)

11.4kmpl

12.7kmpl

10.34kmpl

If you plan on driving the Astor Turbo primarily within the city, expect it to return around 10.5kmpl. However, if your travel involves frequent highway trips, then the fuel efficiency will likely go up by around 2.5kmpl. However, if you intend on driving within city limits and on the highway in equal measure, expect fuel efficiency to hover around 11kmpl.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climate conditions, and the car’s condition. Also, if you own an Astor Turbo, drop your findings in the comment section below. Would love to hear from you.

