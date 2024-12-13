All Major Car Launches Of 2024 In India

From notable facelifts like the Sonet and Creta to BE 6 and XEV 9e which took the internet by storm, check out the entire list here

This year's launches have been very exciting, especially with much-awaited models like the new-gen Maruti Swift and the Mahindra Thar Roxx. 2024 also brought cars that created new segments, such as the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt, along with several launches from luxury carmakers as well. Having said that, we bring you a roundup of all the major car launches in India of 2024.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift

Price: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.76 lakh (ex-showroom)

The first major update of the year was the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift, which, with its refreshed design and updated interior, increased its appeal. It also received an update in its powertrain department, bringing back the option of a 6-speed manual paired with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Top features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, Level-1 ADAS, and a powered driver's seat.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift

Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai updated the Creta SUV with a facelift this year, bringing major changes to its design, interior, and feature list. The 2024 Creta also gets a more powerful 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired only with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. New features in the Creta include dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, and Level-2 ADAS.

2024 Hyundai Creta N Line

Price: Rs 16.82 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Korean carmaker also launched the Creta N Line, which is basically a sportier version of the standard model. Key changes in the Creta N Line include the option of a 6-speed manual gearbox with the turbo-petrol engine, a more performance-focused suspension and steering, and a dual-tip exhaust setup. It comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a dual-camera dashcam, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and Level-2 ADAS.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Price: Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift made its Indian debut in May of this year. It showcased a refreshed exterior and interior, with new features such as a 9-inch infotainment system and a wireless phone charger. The 2024 Swift is also powered by a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82 PS and 112 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The carmaker later added a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Tata Punch EV

Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors launched the all-electric version of its micro-SUV, the Punch EV, in 2024. It features certain styling tweaks over the ICE-powered model and is offered with two battery pack options: a 25 kWh and a 35 kWh, delivering a claimed range of up to 421 km. The Punch EV also comes equipped with features such as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger.

BYD Seal

Price: Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom)

BYD launched its third offering, the Seal electric sedan, in India. It comes with two battery pack options and the choice of rear-wheel or all-wheel drivetrain. The top-spec Seal is equipped with an 82.5 kWh battery paired with dual electric motors that produce 530 PS and 670 Nm, and offers a claimed range of up to 580 km. It also features a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic glass roof, eight airbags, and Level-2 ADAS.

Lexus LM

Price: Rs 2.10 crore to Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom)

After opening its bookings back in 2023, Lexus finally launched the LM premium MPV in India. It is a more luxurious version of the Toyota Vellfire and is offered in two seating configurations: a 4-seater variant and a 7-seater variant. The Lexus LM is powered by a 2.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine that produces 250 PS, paired with an e-CVT. Feature highlights include reclining ottoman seats, a 23-speaker surround sound system, and a 48-inch TV mounted on the partition between the front and rear sections of the cabin.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price: Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO this year which is simply a facelifted version of the XUV300 sub-4m SUV. The XUV 3XO features a refreshed design, a more upmarket interior, and retains its turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. It also gets segment-first features like a panoramic sunroof, along with other tech such as a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, and Level-2 ADAS.

Force Gurkha 5-door

Price: Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom)

Along with the updated Gurkha 3-door, Force Motors launched the 5-door version of the off-roader. Aside from the extra set of doors and space, both models feature a similar design language. The Gurkha 5-door also offers a 7-seat layout and brings feature updates, including a larger 9-inch infotainment unit, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a digital driver’s display. All of these are also available with the 3-door model.

BMW i5 M60

Price: Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom)

The new-gen BMW 5 Series was first introduced in India in its all-electric i5 version. It is available in a single M60 variant and features styling updates such as the M-badged closed-off grille, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a carbon fibre-finished boot lip spoiler. The i5 is equipped with an 81.2 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors generating 601 PS and 795 Nm. It offers a WLTP-claimed range of up to 516 km.

2024 BMW 5 Series

Price: Rs 72.9 lakh (ex-showroom)

Later in July, BMW debuted the eighth-gen 5 Series, for the first time in its long-wheelbase variant in India. The 2024 5 Series is available with a single 2-litre turbo-petrol engine option that produces 258 PS and transmission option is limited to an 8-speed automatic. Top features include a 14.9-inch infotainment system, four-zone climate control, an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and a fixed panoramic glass roof.

Tata Altroz Racer

Price: Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors launched the sportier version of its premium hatchback, the Altroz Racer, this year. It is available in three variants and is powered by a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission option includes 6-speed manual gearbox only. To stand out from the standard model, the Altroz Racer features a distinct paint scheme highlighted by dual white stripes, along with a dual-tip exhaust setup. Interior changes include orange accents throughout and 'Racer' badging on headrests.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Price: Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai updated its three-row SUV, the Alcazar, with a facelift this year. The 2024 Alcazar features a refreshed design, an upgraded cabin, which is similar to the new Creta, but retains its turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. New feature additions include dual-zone auto AC, 8-way power-adjustable front-row seats, and a wireless phone charger in the second row. Safety features include Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and six standard airbags.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Price: Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota re-entered the sub-4m SUV segment with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Taisor, which is a rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx, featuring minor styling differences. Inside, it shares a similar layout with its Maruti counterpart and offers features like a 9-inch infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, and a 360-degree camera. Engine options include a 90 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol.

Nissan X-Trail

Price: Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

Nissan reintroduced the X-Trail SUV in its fourth-generation model in India. It is available in a single variant, powered by a 163 PS/300 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 12V mild-hybrid technology and can be had only with a CVT-type automatic gearbox. Key features include an 8-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, and 7 airbags.

Citroen Basalt

Price: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

At the end of August, Citroen launched the Basalt in India. Design-wise, it shares similarities with the C3 and C3 Aircross but features an SUV-coupe body style. The Basalt is offered with two petrol engine options: an 82 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 110 PS 1.2-litre turbocharged unit. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual for the former, while the latter is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

MG Windsor EV

Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

With an aggressive starting price and a modern design, MG launched the Windsor EV during this year's festive season. The carmaker offers the electric crossover through a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) rental program, charging Rs 3.5 per kilometer (terms and conditions applied). It is equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor producing 136 PS and 200 Nm, delivering a claimed range of 332 km.

Tata Curvv EV And Curvv

Curvv EV Price: Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Curvv Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors first launched the Curvv in its electric version, followed by its ICE-powered petrol and diesel engine variants. The Curvv EV is offered with two powertrain options: a 45 kWh battery pack paired with a 150 PS/215 Nm single electric motor, and a 55 kWh battery pack paired with a 167 PS/215 Nm single electric motor. The Curvv EV offers a claimed range of up to 585 km.

On the other hand, the ICE-powered Curvv is available with a choice of three engines: a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 125 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 118 PS 1.5-litre diesel. All three engines are paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Both models also get features like a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Price: Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra launched the much-awaited Thar Roxx in India this year. It retains the familiar rugged design of the 3-door model but features updates like a redesigned 6-slat grille, LED headlights, and C-shaped LED DRLs. The Thar Roxx is available with both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive options, and comes with a choice of a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Key features include dual 10.25-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and Level-2 ADAS.

Kia Carnival

Price: Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

After being discontinued in mid-2023, Kia relaunched the Carnival MPV in India, in its latest iteration. This time, the Carnival is available only in 6- and 7-seater layouts. It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that delivers 193 PS and 441 Nm. The Carnival is equipped with features like a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, an 11-inch head-up display (HUD), 3-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

BYD eMAX 7

Price: Rs 26.90 lakh to Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

BYD launched the eMAX 7 all-electric MPV, in the first half of October, which is the updated version of the e6. It is available with two battery pack options: a 55.4 kWh unit paired with a 163 PS/310 Nm electric motor, and a 71.8 kWh unit coupled with a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor. Top features include a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a 5-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a fixed panoramic glass roof, and ADAS.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E class LWB

Price: Rs 78.50 lakh to Rs 92.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz updated its premium saloon, the E-Class, with a new-generation model. Like before, the 2024 E-Class is offered in a long-wheelbase version and features design enhancements along with interior updates. It comes with two turbo-petrol engine options and a single diesel engine choice. The 2024 E-Class LWB is equipped with features such as a 14.4-inch infotainment system, dual 12.3-inch displays, and a 17-speaker Burmester sound system.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Price: Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Recently, Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Dzire in India, featuring a refreshed design and updated interior. It is powered by a new 82 PS/112 Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, borrowed from the Swift. New features include a 9-inch infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof, and a 360-degree camera system. Maruti also introduced CNG-equipped variants of the new Dzire, with reduced power output of 70 PS.

Skoda Kylaq

Price: Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda updated its SUV portfolio with the launch of the Kylaq which sits in the subcompact SUV segment, and is now the entry-level offering from the Czech carmaker in India. The Kylaq is available in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige. Engine option is limited to a 1-litre turbo-petrol that produces 115 PS/178 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6

XEV 9e Starting Price: Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

BE 6 Starting Price: Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra launched two new electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6, in India. Both models feature an aggressive design language with a sloping roofline, connected LED lighting elements, and flush door handles. They are also available with either a 59 kWh or 79 kWh battery pack option with a rear-wheel-drive setup. However, bookings are not open yet, and the full prices are expected to be revealed in January 2025.

Top-spec BE 6 features a 286 PS/380 Nm electric powertrain, with a claimed range of 682 km. The XEV 9e produces similar power figures in its top-spec variant but boasts a claimed range of 656 km. Common features between the XEV 9e and BE 6 include powered and ventilated front seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, dual-zone climate control, and a fixed panoramic glass roof.

2024 Honda Amaze

Price: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda debuted the new-gen Amaze in India. The 2024 Amaze now shares its exterior styling with its bigger siblings, the City and Elevate, and also borrows features from them. These include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, a lane watch camera, and ADAS. It is powered by the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating 90 PS and 110 Nm.

Kia EV9

Price: Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom)

Following its global debut, Kia brought its flagship electric SUV, the EV9, to India. In terms of styling, it features modern elements like a digital lighting pattern on the grille and star map LED DRLs. The EV9 comes equipped with features such as dual 12.3-inch displays, a powered driver’s seat, heated and ventilated seats for front and second-row passengers, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. It is powered by dual electric motors producing 384 PS and 700 Nm, paired with a 99.8 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 561 km.

