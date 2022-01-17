7,738 Kia Carens Booked On The First Day, Highest Ever For The Carmaker

Published On Jan 17, 2022 01:26 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

The Carens will be offered in five variants and come as both 6- and 7-seaters

Bookings underway for a token of Rs 25,000.

Will be available in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

To get the Seltos’ engine options: 1.5-litre petrol/diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol.

Will rival the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

As many as 7,738 Kia Carens were booked on January 14, the very first day of reservations. This is the most number of bookings for the carmaker in India, besting the Sonet and the Seltos.

The Kia Carens will be available in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. While the MPV is based on the Hyundai Alcazar, it has a distinctive design. For context, the Alcazar looks more like an extended Creta, but the Carens seems like a blend of an SUV and an MPV.

The Carens will get the Seltos’ three engine options: 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel and a 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. A 6-speed manual will be standard, and the optional automatic transmissions will only be offered with the diesel (6-speed AT) and the turbo-petrol mill (7-speed DCT).

Just like the Seltos and Sonet, the Carens will be loaded with features till the brim. Highlights will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, and electric one-touch tumble second row seats.

Standard safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, hill assist/descent control, tyre pressure monitoring, and all-wheel disc brakes as standard. The range-topping variants will further feature front parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

Kia is expected to retail the Carens from Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be an alternative to the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.